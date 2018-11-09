Steel Imports From China, Italy Hurt US Economy - US Trade Commission

"The United States International Trade Commission (USITC) today determined that a US industry is materially injured by reason of imports of forged steel fittings from China and Italy," the release said.
USITC Chairman David Johanson and Commissioners Irving Williamson, Meredith Broadbent, Rhonda Schmidtlein and Jason Kearns voted in favor of the decision, according to the press release.
The Commerce Department will issue anti-dumping duty rules on steel imports from China and Italy as a result of the action.
