Register
14:54 GMT +329 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A Russian ruble coin is pictured in front of the Kremlin in in central Moscow, on November 6, 2014

    German Media Admits Russia's 'Paradox' Economic Growth Despite Sanctions

    © AFP 2018 / ALEXANDER NEMENOV
    Business
    Get short URL
    340

    The Russian economy is currently in good shape, posting its first state budget surplus after years of deficit, according to a report published by the German outlet Welt. This “paradox” may have something to do with the new dynamics of the country’s currency, the ruble, and growing oil prices.

    Corrections to the 2018 state budget by Russia’s Ministry of Finance have revealed a surplus of 2.1 trillion rubles, far exceeding the expected 481.7 billion. While expenditures have hardly increased, the state's revenue has increased from 17.07 trillion rubles to 18.94 trillion.

    In the third quarter of 2018, the numbers are even more promising, as Russia achieved an account surplus of 26.4 billion USD, which is more than in the boom year of 2008. This amounts to an absolute record of about 6.5 percent of GDP.

    Taking the updated GDP forecast into account, the budget surplus is expected to constitute 2.1 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP). The last time these numbers were in the black was in 2011, and even then, the surplus didn’t exceed 0.8 percent of GDP. 

    READ MORE: Expansion of US Sanctions Unlikely to Impact Russia's Sovereign Rating — Moody's

    The Russian economy witnessed a deficit over the past 7 years, which had particularly worsened by 2016 following sanctions in response to Crimea’s reunification with Russia, when the deficit grew to 3.5% of GDP.

    The German outlet Welt links this “paradox growth” with rising oil prices. These fell dramatically between 2014 and 2016, but have grown by more than 16 percent since the beginning of this year, and by 75 percent since mid-2017. The newspaper cites experts from the Moscow Higher School of Economics, who concluded that higher oil price in the first half of 2018 accounts for half of the net profit growth in the Russian real economy.

    However, this is not the sole reason for what Welt dubbed the “sensational” budget revenue. The outlet also points out that the new dynamics of the ruble have positively impacted the Russian economy, as the Russian currency doesn’t correlate directly to oil prices any more, in contrast to the previous trend.  Even the recent increase of oil prices has had a marginal impact on the ruble.

    The US sanctions have also influenced this trend, as they exerted downward pressure on the ruble.  The Russian currency slumped in April when the US administration tightened its anti-Russian sanctions. Threats to impose further limitations in August also took their toll on Russia's currency.

    The newspaper suggests that the sanctions had unexpected results, benefiting export-oriented companies. While the flow of petrodollars rose significantly, state expenses have remained the same.  Additionally, the cheap ruble has made imported products more expensive for locals, so imports are falling amid declining consumer demand while export revenues are rising.

    At the same time, major investment projects such as the Crimea Bridge have been completed this year, which could reduce the import of capital goods, according to the assessments of some experts cited by the media.

    Related:

    Expansion of US Sanctions Unlikely to Impact Russia's Sovereign Rating - Moody's
    Conte Calls Anti-Russian Sanctions an 'Instrument That Should Be Left Behind'
    Bolton: US, Russia Will Benefit From Sanctions on Iran
    Russia Reportedly Holds Talks With Exxon on New Projects Amid Sanctions Threat
    EU Energy System to Collapse if US Sanctions Affect Russian Companies – BP Head
    Tags:
    budget surplus, state budget, finance, economy, sanctions, ruble, Germany, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Flying the Friendly Skies: Russia Celebrates Army Aviation Day
    Flying the Friendly Skies: Russia Celebrates Army Aviation Day
    Bets Over Ballots?
    Bets Over Ballots?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse