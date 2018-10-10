EU Energy System to Collapse if US Sanctions Affect Russian Companies – BP Head

The White House has previously threatened to impose sanctions against Russian companies, operating in the energy sphere. It also threatened to penalize any company working with the Russian gas pipeline project in Europe – Nord Stream 2.

During a speech at the Oil & Money conference in London, BP Group Chief Executive Bob Dudley expressed doubt that the US would ever sanction major Russian oil and gas companies since it would cripple the EU's energy system.

"I do not think that would happen. If sanctions were put on Rosneft or Gazprom or LUKoil like what happened with Rusal, you would virtually shut down energy systems of Europe, it is a bit of extreme thing to happen. We invest in Russia carefully, not just in Rosneft," Dudley said.

