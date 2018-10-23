Register
16:04 GMT +323 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A worker checks the valve of an oil pipe at an oil field owned by Russian state-owned oil producer Bashneft near the village of Nikolo-Berezovka, northwest of Ufa, Bashkortostan, Russia. File photo.

    Why $100 per Barrel Oil Prices Aren't Good for Anybody, Including Russia

    © REUTERS / Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Trump National Security Advisor John Bolton has said that US energy sanctions against Iran will benefit both the US and Russia, since both are oil exporters which will be able to take advantage of the drop in Iranian exports. Speaking to Sputnik, energy market experts explained why Russia's interest is in long-term stability, not short-term profit.

    Oil futures are continuing to climb, with Brent crude up to $79.98/b and WTI rising to $69.26/b in Monday trading, and market analysts talking more and more about $100/b oil being a "distinct possibility."

    Over the weekend, OPEC and non-cartel producers announced their readiness to boost oil output to compensate for any possible shortfall expected amid looming US energy sanctions against Iran, with Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih saying Riyadh has a remaining spare capacity of 1.5 million pbd.

    However, Saudi capacity, and that of other major producers, including Russia, may not be enough to make up for the shortfall caused by the expected drop in Iran's sales abroad. 

    As the third-largest oil producer in OPEC, and the fifth-largest in the world, Iran had an average daily output of 3.87 million barrels in 2017, accounting for over 4 percent of total global production. With Iranian exports expected to drop by up to 1.5 million bpd thanks to the impending US restrictions, which also target any foreign entities doing business with Tehran, market experts warn of serious shocks to the global market.

    John Bolton, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, arrives at Trump Tower for a meeting with President-elect Donald Trump, Friday, Dec. 2, 2016, in New York
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Bolton: US, Russia Will Benefit From Sanctions on Iran
    How serious these shocks will be is up for debate, with Beijing continuing its oil trade with the Islamic Republic, and India, another major buyer, also defending its energy partnership with Tehran. 

    However, other countries, including Japan and South Korea, have caved to US pressure, as have many European countries fearing the sting of US secondary sanctions. These fears have in turn led to speculation that sanctions will lead to shortfalls, for which other major suppliers won't be able to compensate.

    Speaking to Russian media on Monday, the Saudi energy minister warned that Riyadh cannot guarantee a balanced oil market to prevent oil prices from climbing above $100/b. "Saudi Arabia now in October produces oil at the level of 10.7 million bpd. I can say that we can go up, if necessary, to 12 million bpd. But if 3 million bpd disappears, we cannot cover this volume," he said.

    An oil tanker is seen off the port of Bandar Abbas, southern Iran (File)
    © AFP 2018 / ATTA KENARE
    Scores of EU Firms Ready to Work With Iran Despite US Sanctions - Tehran
    Russia is also producing at near-record levels; Russian oil production is expected to hover between 11.4 and 11.6 million bpd until the end of 2018, leading to questions about whether a further rise is possible.

    On Monday, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh warned that neither Russia nor Saudi Arabia have the capacity to make up for the loss in supply from Iran. "As I have repeatedly said, there is no replacement for Iranian oil in the market. Saudi Arabia and Russia's output is near their highest level ever and they have no spare capacity to pump more to replace Iran's oil," he said.

    Short-Term Gains, Long-Term Losses

    Speaking to Sputnik, Alexei Mastepanov, deputy director of the Russian Academy of Sciences' Institute of Oil and Gas Issues, said that nothing good can come of US geopolitical manipulations involving Iranian oil.

    "Washington's aggressive and unpredictable policy and attempts to grab everything at once, disregarding their partners and even their own long-term interests, leads to such peak fluctuations, but they are objectively not beneficial to anyone, including Russia," Mastepanov explained.

    Ayelet Shaked
    © AFP 2018 / GALI TIBBON
    Israeli Justice Minister Shaked: Oil Sanctions Will 'Hurt Iran A Lot'
    On the one hand, the analyst noted, high prices may seem like a good thing for Russia's budget, with all oil and gas profits above $40.8/b going straight to the national reserves. But there is a downside which Russia is well-aware of, the analyst noted.

    "Peak prices destabilize the market, and getting big money for the budget for a period of one or two months will be accompanied by losses in the six months that follow," Mastepanov said.

    For Russia and other traditional exporters, it's not the peaks, but the level at which prices can consolidate over the long term, that matter. $100/b oil is not justified by current market conditions, and is the result of Washington's efforts to disrupt the balance in the oil market, the analyst stressed.

    Sergei Khestanov, macroeconomics advisor to the general director of Otkritiye, a Cyprus-registered brokerage firm, echoed Mastepanov's concerns, saying that when distortions are strong enough, energy consumers start looking for alternatives to traditional sources. 

    "The more expensive oil gets, the stronger the desire to replace it with something else. This could be shale oil, gas, to some extent, electric vehicles, to some extent. The higher the price of oil, the more relevant substitutes become. As a result, demand will decrease, and this will eventually lead to lower prices," Khestanov said.

    Unfortunately, Mastepanov noted, "objectively speaking, there is very little Russia can do to influence the destabilizing processes which are unfolding at the moment. But it is important to understand them and prepare for them."

    Related:

    US Democratic Senator Urges Ban on Saudi Oil Imports
    Unknown People Blow Up Canada-based Oil Pipeline in Colombia - Reports
    Iran Ships Millions of Barrels of Oil to China as US Sanctions Loom - Reports
    Israeli Justice Minister Shaked: Oil Sanctions Will 'Hurt Iran A Lot'
    China's Decision to Axe US LNG, Oil Not as Easy as It Seems – CCTV Editor
    Tags:
    energy shortage, Oil, prices, energy, oil prices, OPEC, Iran, United States, Russia, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Arachnid Paradise: Greek Lake Gets Govered in Gigantic Spider Webs
    Arachnid Paradise: Greek Lake Gets Govered in Gigantic Spider Webs
    Anti-War Women to Washington
    Anti-War Women to Washington
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse