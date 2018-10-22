Bolton: US, Russia Will Benefit From Sanctions on Iran

National Security Advisor John Bolton has been holding a series of talks in Moscow with senior Russian officials including Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev.

Speaking in Moscow, Bolton said that Washington's sanctions against Tehran have had an impact on the global oil market, and that both Russia and the US would benefit from the US decision.

Saying that the US has increased its own production and exports, Bolton said that Russia too would stand to benefit from the decline of Iranian output. "It's true that Russia as an oil exporter will benefit from rising oil prices. And we [also] benefit as oil producers. But in time, the market will level off," Bolton said, speaking to Russian radio station Echo Moskvy.

According to the US official, US sanctions against Iran are aimed at putting "maximum pressure on Tehran to change their behavior."

Commenting on other issues, including the possibility of another summit between Presidents Putin and Trump, Bolten said a one-on-one summit like the one that took place in Helsinki earlier this year was possible.

Regarding claims of Russian meddling in the US elections, Bolton said he told his Russian counterparts that such meddling, if it took place, was unlikely to have had any real effect.

As far as Russian-US arms treaties were concerned, Bolton said that Washington has yet to finalize its position on whether to extend the New START arms control treaty, and still has time to do so.

Bolton met with his counterpart Nikolai Patrushev on Monday in Moscow for discussions on issues ranging from the possible US withdrawal from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty to Iran, North Korea, Syria, Afghanistan, Ukraine and the fight against international terrorism, drug-trafficking and illegal migration.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW