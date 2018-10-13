Register
11:29 GMT +313 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Nord stream 2

    'Nonsense': German Politician Lambasts Critics of Nord Stream 2

    © Photo: Nord stream 2
    Business
    Get short URL
    2100

    The minister-president of the state of Mecklenburg-West Pomerania in northern Germany has lambasted critics of the gas pipeline project, who didn’t play with “open cards,” and rejected claims that the venture would make her country fully dependent of Russia as “nonsense.”

    German Social Democrat Manuela Schwesig, head of the government of Mecklenburg-West Pomerania, one of the nation's 16 states, has called for more intense dialog with Russia and told off critics of the Russian-European joint venture Nord Stream 2 in her recent column for the German outlet Wirtschaftswoche.

    “To ensure the sustainability that our industrial state requires, we need such fuel as natural gas. That’s why I think that building another pipeline is the right thing,” Mrs. Schwesig wrote in her article.

    She also lashed out at those who criticized the project, stating that some of them didn’t play with “open cards.”

    “Claims that the pipeline will make Germany fully dependent on Russia are nonsense at any rate. Both sides are interested in a reliable gas supply. Besides, Germany will need a fair share of its state energy requirements to be fulfilled by other sources from other regions,” she pointed out.

    Mecklenburg-West Pomerania’s head of state also emphasized the critical importance of maintaining a dialog between Moscow and Berlin. While stating that she didn’t want to downplay that the relations between the two countries had become more difficult, she voiced her conviction of their mutual interest in returning to a closer dialog. To ensure this, she called on the German establishment to revise its sanction policy towards Russia.

    READ MORE: Nord Stream 2 Project Ensures Energy Security — German Economy Minister

    “It’s clear that both sides must make some moves to remove them [sanctions], of course, Russia per se, too.  However, I am surprised at the defensive reflexes, prompted and regularly triggered by the demands to gradually revise the sanctions. Punishment is no goal in itself. Our final goal should be their gradual retraction coupled with gradual restoring of peace in Ukraine," the politician pointed out.

    Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture between Russia's gas giant Gazprom and five European companies. The goal of the project is to deliver 55 billion cubic meters of Russian natural gas annually directly to the European Union across the Baltic Sea.

    The United States, seeking to promote its liquefied natural gas in the European market, has made a number of attempts to impede the implementation of the Nord Stream 2 project and has even incorporated a provision for counteracting the construction of the pipeline with possible sanctions.

    Related:

    Nord Stream 2 to Be Built Even Under Potential US Sanctions - Russian Minister
    German Government Believes Nord Stream 2 'Rational' Gas Project - Spokesperson
    Nord Stream 2 Project Ensures Energy Security - German Economy Minister
    Wintershall Ready to Provide Funds for Nord Stream-2 Alternative Route
    Nord Stream 2 AG Built 31 Miles of Gas Pipeline's Offshore Section - OMV CEO
    Tags:
    energy consumption, pipeline, gas deliveries, international affairs, sanctions, Nord Stream 2, Gazprom, United States, Russia, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Enter if You Dare: 10 Most Perilous Hiking Trails in World
    Enter if You Dare: 10 Most Perilous Hiking Trails in World
    No Skies for F-35s
    No Skies for F-35s
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse