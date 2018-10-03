Register
23:02 GMT +303 October 2018
    Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a session of the Russian Energy Week international forum in Moscow, Russia October 3, 2018

    Putin on Nord Stream 2: It Would Be a Shame if EU Fails to Defend Its Interests

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has commented on the recent developments around the Nord Stream 2 project: in particular, reports that Washington was mulling to introduce sanctions on companies participating in the project.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on Wednesday, to create Austrian-Russian energy cooperation. The Austrian top official noted that the cooperation between the countries had lasted for 50 years.

    On the territory of the JSC Gazprom's gas distribution station Zapadnaya opened after reconstruction near the village of Atolino (Minsk District).
    EU Energy Security Inconceivable Without Russian Supplies - Kurz
    Putin commented on the possibility of withdrawal of EU countries from Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, saying that he wouldn't want Europe to look like Bulgaria after quitting South Stream.

    "We would not want the whole Europe to look like Bulgaria that demonstrated weakness and inability to protect its national interests," Putin said.

    "I presume that we are all on the same page [in regard to the project], and we are all interested in this project, and we will fight for its implementation," Russian President said at a joint news conference with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz following talks in St. Petersburg.

    Syrian army soldiers stand guard as Russian military police vehicle passes by near the town of Alhureyeh, Syria, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018
    Putin Says Austria Ready to Engage in Syria Humanitarian Action
    Meanwhile, Austrian Chancellor said that EU countries should maintain dialogue with Russia and strive for improving relations with Moscow.

    "There has been good cooperation between Austria and Russia for 50 years. This cooperation is expanding and it provides the energy security not only for Austria, but also for Europe. We have 50 years of gas deliveries from Russia — we have celebrated the anniversary this year. If we look back to the history, these deliveries have always been stable, even in the most politically difficult times," Kurz said.

    READ MORE: Austria Not Expelling Russian Diplomats Over Skripal Case — Chancellor Kurz

    Kurz also said that European governments support Nord Stream 2 pipeline project.

    Eearlier, Sebastian Kurz said ahead of his visit to St. Petersburg that it was almost impossible to ensure EU energy security without supplies.

