US Names Lawyer to Monitor Deal to Rescue China's ZTE - Commerce Department

"The Special Compliance Coordinator’s function will be to coordinate, monitor, assess, and report on compliance with US export control laws by ZTE, its subsidiaries, and affiliates worldwide," the release said.
Ross explained the appointment is the result of a settlement between the Commerce Department and ZTE, which includes a $1.7 billion fine for repeated violations of US export-controls with sales to both North Korea and Iran.
Trump intervened by ordering Commerce to figure out a way for the company to resume business, reportedly to save thousands of Chinese jobs as a favor to Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Howard, an attorney with a prominent Washington law firm, has served as a prosecutor under both Republican and Democrat presidents, according to the release.
