Register
02:44 GMT +323 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A flame from a Saudi Aramco (the national oil company) oil installation known as Pump 3 burns brightly during sunset in the Saudi Arabian desert near the oil-rich area Al-Khurais, 160 kms east of the capital Riyadh

    Saudi Arabia Dustbinning Historic Aramco Public Stock Offering - Report

    © AFP 2018 / MARWAN NAAMAN
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Reports Wednesday from senior industry sources suggest that Saudi Arabia is cancelling or postponing the public offering of its state oil producer and the world’s most profitable company, Saudi Aramco, billed by many as the biggest such deal in history.

    "The message we have been given is that the IPO has been called off for the foreseeable future," a senior financial adviser told Reuters. "Even the local float on the Tadawul Stock Exchange has been shelved."

    Oil Refinery
    CC0
    ADNOC, Saudi Aramco to Command 50% Stake in $44 billion Indian Refinery

    "The decision to call off the IPO was taken some time ago, but no-one can disclose this, so statements are gradually going that way — first delay then calling off," a Saudi source familiar with the IPO plan told Reuters.

    Doubt has surrounded the initial public offering (IPO) for months. Essential questions about the offer, such as which markets and which banks will get to take part in the debut, have continually been deferred. In March, the Wall Street Journal reported that Aramco's international offering was being postponed and that the IPO would initially only happen on the domestic Tadawul Stock Exchange in Riyadh.

    Headquartered in the Persian Gulf port of Dhahran, Saudi Aramco produces 10 percent of the world's crude oil, according to the Economic Times, and was billed by Bloomberg earlier this year as the "world's most profitable company." It was founded by American investors in 1933 as the California-Arabian Standard Oil company, which the newly formed Saudi monarchy slowly exerted increasing pressure on, acquiring bits and pieces until it totally owned the company by 1980.

    In this photo released by the Saudi Press Agency, SPA, Saudi King Salman welcomes British Prime Minister Theresa May, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, April 5, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Saudi Press Agency
    UK Government Signs Off $2 Billion Loan to Saudi Aramco as Listing Race Heats Up

    However, earlier this month, Saudi Energy Minister and Aramco chairman Khalid al-Falih said in the company's 2017 annual report that Aramco "continued to prepare itself for the listing of its shares, a landmark event the company and its board anticipate with excitement."

    The IPO has figured in Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's vision of Saudi Arabia's future since his first interview with international press in January 2016. The cornerstone of Salman's modernization of the country will be the Public Investment Fund (PIF), a sovereign wealth fund, which functions essentially like a national savings account. Salman's plans to attract foreign investment were grounded in a strong PIF, which was itself to be heavily funded by Aramco's public offering, expected to raise at least $100 billion by itself even though it was to have been for only 5 percent of the company. Right now, the PIF has about $250 billion in it out of a promised $2 to $3 trillion.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince, Second Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud, right, during a meeting.
    © Sputnik / Alexei Druzhinin
    Saudi Arabia Wants to Continue Oil Cooperation With Russia - Crown Prince

    Without a public Aramco bringing in the dough, the PIF — and the credibility of Salman's economic vision — remain up in the air. Forbes journalist Ellen R. Wald, who is also author of the book "Saudi, Inc.," has suggested that Salman's plans were mostly hot air anyway, noting that "in truth, Saudi Arabia's economic future does not and never did depend on an Aramco IPO. However, the king and his son portrayed a public listing of Aramco as a key aspect of Saudi Arabia's economic future," which means the end of the IPO will appear far worse than it really is.

    Why pull the public offering, though? One theory floated by Forbes is that because it has been state-owned since 1980, Aramco is "the one major oil company that is not beholden to short-term financials," meaning it can "can continue to look to the long-term" instead of seeking to please shareholders with immediate returns. That gives it much more confidence investing in oil field exploration and efficiency improvement of its current assets.

    Riyadh Skyline showing the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) and the famous Kingdom Tower
    CC BY-SA 4.0 / B.alotaby / Riyadh Skyline
    ‘Increasing Oppression’: Saudi Arabia May Execute First Woman for Supporting Political Protests

    July 20, Aramco CEO Amin Nasser noted in an interview with Al-Arabiya television that Aramco was looking at acquiring a stake in the Saudi Basic Industries Corp, a publicly traded petrochemical company, as part of its plans to diversify assets beyond petroleum production. Financial advisers told Reuters Wednesday that the PIF may be about to sell off about $70 billion in assets from SABIC to patch up funding from the Aramco IPO falling through.

    Forbes noted that Aramco not going public won't affect oil prices, which have been steadily rising for weeks amid expectations of lower supply due to looming US sanctions on Iranian oil products, and that the IPO was never expected to have a significant impact on Saudi Arabia's oil production.

    Related:

    Houthis Claim Drone Attack on Saudi Aramco Refinery in Riyadh
    Houthis Fire Missile at Aramco Distribution Center in Saudi Arabia - Reports
    Houthis Say They Launched Drone Strike on Saudi Aramco Facility
    UK Government Signs Off $2 Billion Loan to Saudi Aramco as Listing Race Heats Up
    BP Unlikely to Take Part in Saudi Aramco IPO - Director
    Tags:
    investment, sovereign wealth fund, canceled, IPO, Saudi Aramco, Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Rich and Famous: Forbes Releases Highest-Earning Female Athletes List
    Rich and Famous: Forbes Releases List of Highest-Earning Female Athletes
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse