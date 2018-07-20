Register
13:24 GMT +320 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Tokyo, Japan

    Japan’s Trade Surplus Widens in June, Exports to US Fall

    CC0
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Japan’s foreign trade seems to be little affected by global trade tensions so far, as Japanese-made goods continue to meet solid demand in overseas markets – with a noticeable exception: the US.

    Kristian Rouz — Japanese exports to the US dropped in June for the first time in 17 months, despite Japan's overall trade surplus having increased during that period. This latest data comes on the heels of a freshly inked trade deal between Japan and the EU, which has encouraged companies on both sides to deepen their business ties.

    Some Japanese officials have voiced concerns over US President Donald Trump's push to reform the system of international trade, as Japan's exports to the US slid 0.9 percent last month. Official data have revealed a decline in the shipments of automobiles and semiconductors, as American manufacturers increase their presence in their domestic market.

    READ MORE: Japan Economy Braces For Crypto Revolution Amid Trade, Domestic Woes

    According to the Japanese Finance Ministry, the nation's total exports rose 6.7 percent year-on-year last month to $63 billion. The exports were driven by solid overseas demand for Japanese metals, computers, machinery, and food.

    "Overall exports remain healthy for now, but we are not sure how things are going to turn out on the trade policy front," Shuji Tonouchi of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities said. "It's possible talk of tariffs and trade friction could reduce corporate investment."

    Meanwhile, Japan's imports increased by 2.5 percent to $56 billion — quite a subdued increase despite elevated energy prices in the global markets.

    Subsequently, Japan enjoyed a June trade surplus of roughly $7 billion, almost a twofold year-on-year increase, and an impressive rebound from the previous month's deficit of $4.5 billion.

    "Even if we take a three-month average, import volumes have been growing at the slowest pace since late 2016 in recent months, which suggests that domestic demand is no longer as vigorous as it was last year," Marcel Thieliant of Capital Economics said.

    In a separate report, Reuters Tankan has stated that Japanese private-sector business confidence has worsened in July. The majority of Japanese CEOs have cited their concerns over the US-Chinese trade dispute, backed by two separate US investigations into Beijing's trade practices pertaining to steel overcapacity and intellectual property acquisitions.

    READ MORE: Japan's Exports Rise in May, but Trade With US Narrows Amid Trade War Fears

    The CEOs said Japan could be caught in the crossfire of this dispute, as Japanese steel producers have been allegedly transshipping some of their products through China into the US, whilst stricter intellectual property controls could hinder global exchanges of technology.

    However, some Japanese officials are not concerned about the US's move on industrial metals.

    "No real effects have emerged from the steel and aluminum tariffs," Japan's trade minister, Hiroshige Seko, said. "So in part, that's why we haven't acted."

    A Chinese man pause as he waits for steel pipes to be loaded onto a truck in Beijing, China. (File)
    © AP Photo / Ng Han Guan
    China, Japan, S Korea Ministers Warn Against Protectionism in Int'l Trade
    Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been focusing on maintaining good relations with US President Trump, whilst seeking trade deals with other countries. Japan has run a substantial trade surplus with the US for decades, and the US's push to cut its deficit has triggered a pragmatic response from the Japanese side.

    PM Abe is seeking to reroute Japanese exports elsewhere for the time being, whilst anticipating a sweeping trade deal with the US, which would ease concerns in Washington, whilst allowing Japan to conduct its business in the American market.

    Abe has suggested that a mutual agreement would be good for both sides due to the solid economic ties between the US and Japan.

    "The United States seeks a bilateral deal with Japan that is based on the principle of fairness and reciprocity," Trump said, adding that he had encouraged Japanese investments in US manufacturing facilities. "The Prime Minister [Shinzo Abe] told me that will happen. We want new auto plants going into Michigan and Pennsylvania and Ohio."

    Despite Japan's exports to the US having dropped, its imports from the US declined in June as well. US shipments to Japan decreased by 2.1 percent, giving Japan a widened trade surplus of $5.24 billion with the US.

    This is due to Japan's reliance on the Middle East as its main source of energy, meaning the Japanese-American exchange of goods and capital could indeed be balanced out by a trade deal. Such an agreement could include shipments of American liquefied natural gas (LNG) and oil to Japan, whilst bringing Japanese investments to the US and deepening mutual trade in cars and food.

    Related:

    Japan's Econ. Min. Hopes to Discuss Deals With Russia at Industrial Trade Fair
    Russia to Develop Industrial Cooperation With Japan on Kurils - Trade Minister
    India, Japan Cargo Swapping Pact to Have Historic Bearing on Global Gas Trade
    Tags:
    trade, Donald Trump, Japan, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Spectacular Undersea Life of Lipari Island
    Spectacular Undersea Life of Lipari Island
    Walk the Party Line
    Walk the Party Line
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse