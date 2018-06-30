Register
12:12 GMT +330 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Crypto-currency mining

    Japan Economy Braces For Crypto Revolution Amid Trade, Domestic Woes

    © Sputnik / Eugene Odinokov
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Japan might be in for a blockchain boom over the coming years. Some corporate CEOs and central bank officials say the digital currencies, domestic expansion in innovative financial services and fintech could replace foreign trade as the new driver of the Japanese economy.

    Kristian Rouz — Japan's mixed macroeconomic indicators, a drop in factory output, and surging bitcoin and innovative industries have suggested the island nation's economy is gradually shifting away from its export-driven model of GDP growth towards a more sustainable path.

    Japan hosted a major blockchain conference in Tokyo earlier this week, which is expected to become a yearly event due to the ongoing rise in crypto mining and trading in the country. This comes as the Bank of Japan (BOJ) has, unlike several other global central banks, defied calls to ramp up regulation or crackdown on digital currencies; with some BOJ officials admitting cryptos have some potential.

    Smoking
    © RIA Novosti . Pavel Lisitsyn
    Tokyo Bans Smoking Indoors Ahead of 2020 Olympics
    At the conference, CEO of financial services provider SBI Holdings Yoshitaka Kitao said blockchain technology could reinvigorate Japanese GDP expansion after decades of disinflation and tepid economic growth. Some conference participants also suggested the rise of a digital economy could offset the fears associated with the aging population by boosting labor productivity.

    "We want to take blockchain beyond financial," Kitao said. "People need to think about how these technologies are being used in real life and how they can improve people's businesses."

    READ MORE: Scholars: Trade War Could Provoke Recession in the US in 2019

    This comes as Japan's factory output dropped in May, albeit the retreat was less significant than previously expected in the wake of the global trade woes. According to the nation's Ministry of Economy, Japan's industrial production eased 0.2 percent month-on-month, compared to a previously expected 1.1-percent decline.

    Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at the plenary session of the 3rd Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok
    © Sputnik / Grigoriy Sisoev
    Japan Mulls Global Fund to Pay for North Korea Nuclear Disarmament – Reports
    This month, however, Japan's manufacturing is expected to rise 0.4 percent. However, the uneven path of industrial expansion in Japan is reflective of the economic patterns overseas, as well as weakening global trade ties.

    This might suggest a crypto boom — expected to take place in Japan over the next several years — could truly reignite the economic powerhouse of the island nation.

    "Bitcoin is too expensive and people are just holding it and hoping it increases in value," said SBI's Kitao said. "There's a lot of speculative demand around cryptocurrencies, which is why the price is going up so quickly."

    The SBI CEO said bitcoin is in for more sustainable dynamics on the open market, which is expected to come into reality once the dust settles after last year's wild swings on the crypto markets. Kitao also said SBI has plans to launch its own crypto trading platform in the coming months.

    READ MORE: Japan Gov't, Investors See Economy as ‘Gradually Recovering' after Q1 Slump

    Pedestrians pass infront of US and Japan flags on the Eisenhower Executive Office Building next to the White House on April 27, 2015 in Washington, DC
    © AFP 2018 / MANDEL NGAN
    Japan Needs to Have 'Some Backup to Get a Better Bargain' - Analyst
    He also noted that the mining of digital currencies — known as a process that demands a lot of electricity — could bolster expansion in the renewable energy sector. Kitao said Bitcoin Cash could be more sustainable than actual Bitcoin, but market dynamics over the coming years will demonstrate whether this is the case or not.

    Separately, Aaron McDonald of New Zealand-based marketplace Centrality said Japan and the broader East Asia region could become the global driver of growth in innovative crypto and fintech industries, which could produce massive and sustainable revenues in the longer run.

    He pointed out that roughly 30 percent of the adult population in Japan uses a digital currency wallet as their daily means of settlements.

    "We're focused on the region because people in Japan are far further ahead than the rest of the world when it comes to blockchain and cryptocurrencies," McDonald said.

    Meanwhile, last month Japan's unemployment dropped to its lowest level in over 25 years, to just 2.2 percent, according to a report from the Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry. This data suggests Japan's consumer demand is potentially on the rise, which could be an additional driver for the development and adoption of innovative technologies.

    "Pressure to increase wages is, if not already strong, certain to get stronger," Yuki Masujima of Bloomberg Economics noted. "Our view is that a pickup in wage growth will eventually feed into faster inflation."

    READ MORE: Bank of Japan Weighs Policy Response as Economy Faces Recession Again

    Pedestrians pass infront of US and Japan flags on the Eisenhower Executive Office Building next to the White House on April 27, 2015 in Washington, DC
    © AFP 2018 / MANDEL NGAN
    Japan Ready to Retaliate Against US Import Tariffs – Reports
    The expansion in domestic demand for goods and services is likely to make up for any losses in Japan's foreign trade due to the strengthening overseas headwinds. Additionally, as Japan's domestic market is becoming increasingly reliant on digital currencies; blockchain technology could become less speculative, which could translate into more stable coin value over time.

    "If blockchain is integrated into the Japanese market, it will be a great tool and prevent the market from declining," Tezuka Mitsuru of crypto investment consultancy CTIA said.

    This comes as Japanese government officials admit the nation is facing major economic challenges, with the main one being Tokyo's excessive exposure to international trade. Another big problem is the global reserve currency status of the yen, driving investor demand for the Japanese currency, rendering it dearer in times of economic turmoil.

    BOJ officials are currently working to assess whether digital currencies and a pivot to the domestic market could offset these issues.

    Related:

    US Air Force’s F-35As Finish First Deployment in Japan
    Japan Concerned About Trump's Plans to Stop Joint Drills With Seoul
    Tokyo Not Mulling Summit With Pyongyang, Japan's Foreign Minister Says
    Rare Hermaphrodite Beetle Born in Japan
    Tags:
    digital, currency, GDP, Bank of Japan, Japan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: June 23-29
    Thoughts, Prayers and Finger Pointing
    Thoughts, Prayers and Finger Pointing
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse