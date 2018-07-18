Register
15:15 GMT +318 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    In this June 18 2015 file photo, vapour forms across the wings of an Airbus A380 as it performs a demonstration flight at the Paris Air Show, Le Bourget airport, north of Paris

    Brexit May Damage '40 Years of Tremendous Success' at Airbus – Official

    © AP Photo / Francois Mori, File
    Business
    Get short URL
    131

    In late June, the French-based aircraft manufacturing giant Airbus warned that a possible no-deal Brexit scenario would prompt the company to reconsider its long-term position in Britain, which may put its UK jobs at risk.

    In an exclusive interview with Sky News, Airbus chief operating officer Tom Williams cautioned that Brexit may ride roughshod over the European aviation giant's "40 years of tremendous success story."

    "It would be criminal if we were to destroy that now and that's the risk we run," Williams stressed.

    His remarks came after Agence France Presse reported that Airbus clinched billions of euros' worth of deals with Chinese, Indian and Taiwanese airlines at the Farnborough air show that kicked off outside London on Monday.

    READ MORE: Business Leaders Ask May for Clarity on UK-EU Trade Relations After Brexit

    UK Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt told the BBC in late June that businesses sounding the alarm about post-Brexit job losses actually affect the UK's ongoing negotiations with the European Union on Britain's withdrawal from the bloc.

    He noted that the best way for companies to achieve the "clarity and certainty" they need is to support Prime Minister Theresa May in her talks with Europe.

    READ MORE: UK Business Patience at Breaking Point as 24 Brexit Real-World Questions Set

    Earlier that month, the German-based car giant BMW, which employs about 8,000 people in Britain, threatened to start preparing "contingency plans" if it doesn't get details on the UK's post-Brexit trading arrangements by the end of this summer.

    Britain's Secretary of State for International Trade Liam Fox speaks during the plenary session of the UK-India Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO) 2018 at the Institute of Civil Engineers in London, Jan. 11, 2018
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    'Cliff Edge': Leading Business Group Warns Fox's Brexit Plan May Drain Firms Dry
    In separate development, Jaguar Land Rover, a car manufacturer, said that a potential hard Brexit would threaten its future in the UK, jeopardizing the livelihoods of up to 40,000 British-based employees.

    BMW and Jaguar Land Rover echoed the warning of Airbus, which announced on June 21 that a no-deal Brexit scenario would have a "catastrophic" outcome and would prod it to review its long-term position in the UK, putting some 14,000 Airbus jobs in Britain at risk.

    Britain's exit from the EU is slated for March 29, 2019. A transition period, which will see the UK remain in the single market and customs union, is due to last until the end of 2020.

    Related:

    British Business Confidents Slides as Brexit Countdown Ticks On
    UK Business Coming Around to Brexit
    Brexit of Secondary Importance to Business Planning - CC Leader
    UK Business Investment to Remain Subdued in 2018 Amid Brexit Uncertainty - EU
    Tags:
    position, company, scenario, risk, success, Brexit, Airbus, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Twilight of the Empire: 100th Anniversary of Russian Royal Family's Execution
    Twilight of the Empire: 100th Anniversary of Russian Royal Family's Execution
    ‘We’re Live, With Fear Mongering and False Equivalencies
    ‘We’re Live, With Fear Mongering and False Equivalencies’
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse