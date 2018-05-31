Register
10:08 GMT +331 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A pro-remain supporter of Britain staying in the EU, holds up an EU flag whilst taking part in an anti-Brexit protest outside the Houses of Parliament in London (File)

    Business Leaders Ask May for Clarity on UK-EU Trade Relations After Brexit

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Business leaders from UK and EU companies called on UK Prime Minister Theresa May to provide greater clarity on the conditions of the United Kingdom's trade with the European Union after its withdrawal from the bloc, the European Round Table of Industrialists (ERT) business association said in a statement.

    The meeting at Downing Street took place on Wednesday and was attended by business leaders from 13 major UK and EU companies, including Volvo, BP, Nestle and BMW Group.

    "The uninterrupted flow of goods is essential to both the EU and UK economies. This must be frictionless as with a customs union. We need clarity and certainty, because time is running out. Uncertainty causes less investment," the business leaders said in their joint statement after the meeting with May, as quoted by The Guardian newspaper.

    According to the press release published on the UK government website, during the meeting, May recognized the need to ensure certainty for businesses. The prime minister also noted that in March, London and Brussels had reached an agreement on the so-called implementation period, which stipulates that the United Kingdom would temporarily stick to the EU regulations after Brexit.

    READ MORE: Second Brexit Referendum Would be 'Very Risky Enterprise' — Professor

    Brexit
    CC BY 2.0 / Airpix / Brexit
    EU Official Calls on UK to 'Face Reality' Amid Brexit
    May also emphasized the importance of ensuring that future UK-EU trade deals would be smooth, and expressed her commitment to avoiding a hard border between Northern Ireland and Ireland, as well as pursuing an independent UK trade policy.

    The United Kingdom is set to leave the European Union before March 29, 2019. Since June 2017, the two parties have been conducting talks on the agreement on the UK withdrawal from the bloc.

    Related:

    EU Official Calls on UK to 'Face Reality' Amid Brexit
    It’s Official: UK Economy Grows Slowest in 5 Years Amid Brexit Crossfire
    Ireland's Hard Border Issue a Brexit Stumbling Block - Analyst
    Tags:
    Brexit, European Union, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Lightning Bolt Striking Stalin-Era Skyscraper in Moscow
    Striking Images of Lightning From Around Globe
    Blame it on the Ambien
    Blame it on the Ambien
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse