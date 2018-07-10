Register
14:50 GMT +310 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A hangar is seen at Airbus' wing assembly plant at Broughton, near Chester, Britain, June 22, 2018

    'Going in the Right Direction': Airbus CEO Backs UK PM's Latest Brexit Offer

    © REUTERS / Phil Noble
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The CEO of Airbus's support comes hot on the heels of a day full of political drama, which saw the resignation of two high-profile UK government members. Amid recent political turmoil in Britain, the Airbus top executive toned down his criticism of Theresa May's Brexit position.

    Tom Enders gave his backing to the UK Prime Minister May's hard-won compromise Brexit plan, which seeks to maintain Britain's close trading ties with the EU together, he said at a German Chamber of Commerce event in London on Monday.

    Theresa May's government appears now to be "going in the right direction," Enders said.

    "We are not shy to request that Brussels and our other home countries be similarly pragmatic & fair," the company's official Twitter account has posted.

    The supportive statement comes several days after the Airbus CEO said that those sitting on the opposite sides of the Brexit negotiating table "seem to have no clue, or at least no consensus."

    READ MORE: Germany’s BMW Joins Airbus’ Warning to Leave UK Amid Brexit Fears

    Last week, Theresa May reached a soft Brexit compromise deal at Chequers, which faced a political backlash from some high-profile Brexiteers: Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Brexit minister David Davis resigned in a sign of protest directed at Theresa May's Brexit plans.

    Airbus, which employs some 15,000 people in the UK, warned last month amid growing uncertainty that a no-deal Brexit scenario would force it to reconsider its investment in a long-term footprint in the country, which would put its UK jobs at risk.

    EU and Union flags fly above Parliament Square during a Unite for Europe march, in central London, Britain
    © REUTERS / Peter Nicholls
    'Completely Inappropriate': UK Minister Urges Gov't to Ignore BMW, Airbus Brexit Warnings

    Airbus' concerns were echoed by other EU and UK-based businesses. In one recent case, Jaguar Land Rover, a car manufacturer, said that a hard Brexit would threaten its future in the UK, jeopardizing the livelihoods of up to 40,000 British-based employees.

    BMW also shared Airbus's worries; the German car giant threatened to start making "contingency plans" if the company doesn't get clarity on post-Brexit arrangements by the end of summer.    

    Related:

    Airbus' Warning 'Extremely Damaging' for UK - Communications Specialist
    Illegal EU Funding Persuaded Airbus to Threaten UK Over Brexit – Nigel Farage
    'Dawning Reality': Airbus Warns It Could Pull Out of UK in Event of Hard Brexit
    After Uber, Airbus, Indian Tech Institute Announces Flying Taxi Project
    Tags:
    compromise, protest, trade, Brexit, Jaguar Land Rover, BMW, Airbus, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Web Power: Time’s List of the Internet’s Most Influential People
    Web Power: Time’s List of the Internet’s Most Influential People
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse