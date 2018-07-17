Canada Wants to Stop Cheap Steel Imports Among Trade Row With US

The Canadian minister of innovation, science and economic development, Navdeep Bains, has announced that the country's government plans to slap more quotas and tariffs, which are part of so-called safeguard measures aimed at preventing the influx of cheap foreign steel diverted from the US, such as energy tubular, steel plates and rebar.
"We did that based on the data and the information that we have. That by no means is the final list so we'll look at what option, either tariff or quotas, that we need," Bains was quoted by Bloomberg as saying.
He declined to elaborate on what the next steps will be, saying only that he is currently in talks with representatives of the country's steel sector.
The situation in global trade escalated substantially after US President Donald Trump introduced a 25 percent tariff on steel imports and a 10 percent tariff on aluminum imports in March.
The US moves have prompted worldwide outrage. China, India, the EU, Canada, Mexico, Norway and Russia have since lodged complaints with the WTO against the restrictive measures imposed by Washington.
While Brussels has responded by introducing duties on American goods like jeans, bourbon, and motorbikes, Canada has slapped retaliatory tariffs on US-made goods worth a whopping $12.6 billion.
