22:10 GMT +317 July 2018
    Senior melt operator Randy Feltmeyer watches a giant ladle as it backs away after pouring its contents of red-hot iron into a vessel in the basic oxygen furnace as part of the process of producing steel at the US Steel Granite City Works facility in Granite City, Ill. File photo

    Canada Wants to Stop Cheap Steel Imports Among Trade Row With US

    © AP Photo / Jeff Roberson, File
    Business
    After announcing import duties on aluminum and steel, US President Donald Trump had stated that the EU, Canada, and Mexico, as well as a few other countries, would be exempt from the limitations, but eventually revoked the possibility after they refused to discuss their stance with Washington.

    The Canadian minister of innovation, science and economic development, Navdeep Bains, has announced that the country's government plans to slap more quotas and tariffs, which are part of so-called safeguard measures aimed at preventing the influx of cheap foreign steel diverted from the US, such as energy tubular, steel plates and rebar.

    "We did that based on the data and the information that we have. That by no means is the final list so we'll look at what option, either tariff or quotas, that we need," Bains was quoted by Bloomberg as saying.

    READ MORE: Scholar on US-Canada Relations: 'There's the Possibility of a Trade War'

    He declined to elaborate on what the next steps will be, saying only that he is currently in talks with representatives of the country's steel sector.

    The situation in global trade escalated substantially after US President Donald Trump introduced a 25 percent tariff on steel imports and a 10 percent tariff on aluminum imports in March.

    READ MORE: US Tariffs Policy Could Ignite 'Much Broader Trade War' — Analyst

    United Auto Workers union member Carrie Attwood uses an ergonomic-arm to install a front seat in a Chevrolet Volt electric vehicle at General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant in Hamtramck, Michigan July 27, 2011
    © REUTERS / Rebecca Cook/File Photo
    EU Ready to Discuss Lower Car Tariffs With US Amid Trade War Threats – Reports
    Tensions further sharpened after the US extended these duties to the EU, Canada, and Mexico, which had temporarily been exempted from the measures.

    The US moves have prompted worldwide outrage. China, India, the EU, Canada, Mexico, Norway and Russia have since lodged complaints with the WTO against the restrictive measures imposed by Washington.

    While Brussels has responded by introducing duties on American goods like jeans, bourbon, and motorbikes, Canada has slapped retaliatory tariffs on US-made goods worth a whopping $12.6 billion.

