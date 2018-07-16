Register
10:55 GMT +316 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    European Council President Donald Tusk, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker attend a signing ceremony during a EU-China Summit in Brussels, Belgium June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Olivier Hoslet/Pool

    EU Urges US, Russia and China to Avoid Trade Wars, Speed Up WTO Reform

    © Photo : Olivier Hoslet
    World
    Get short URL
    110

    The nations of the world need to work together in the face of global problems, European Council President Donald Tusk stated during a visit to Beijing on Monday, just hours ahead of a summit in Helsinki between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump, who earlier called the EU a “foe,” along with Russia and China.

    Tusk said that it was incumbent upon China, the United States and Russia to avoid trade wars, Reuters reported.

    "We are all aware of the fact that the architecture of the world is changing before our very eyes and it is our common responsibility to make it a change for the better," he said.

    He also said that the World Trade Organization needs new rules on forced technology transfers and industry subsidies and urged the three countries to speed up the reform of the world trade body to prevent what he described as “conflict and chaos.”

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang review the guard of honour at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, July 9, 2018
    © REUTERS / Fabrizio Bensch
    Germany, China Team Up Amid Trade Row With US, Vow to Stick to WTO
    The WTO has been criticized for years by politicians and businesspeople for its inability to ensure that its rules and international agreements are implemented.

    Tusk and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker are in Beijing for talks with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang as part of an annual dialogue between the EU and China.

    Speaking at a joint news conference in Beijing's Great Hall of the People, Jean-Claude Juncker said that China knows how to open up its economy and could do so if it wishes.

    Brussels and Beijing will have to smooth over existing differences over China’s own restrictive market practices including the "dumping" of cheap Chinese imports, especially steel.

    For his part, China’s premier said that Beijing seeks more balanced trade with the European Union.

    Li Keqiang added that Beijing needs to advance investment treaty negotiations with the EU and that both sides should try to make sure that bilateral agreements are signed.

    From China the two EU leaders will visit Japan.

    Their current Asian tour comes as the EU is trying to forge alliances in the face of the Trump administration’s protectionist policies which Europeans fear may spark an all-out global trade war.

    READ MORE: US WTO Exit Would Mean Trade War 'Like We Haven't Seen Since the 1930s' — PhD

    Tusk and Juncker were speaking in Beijing just hours ahead of a US-Russia summit in Helsinki.

    A meeting with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin will wrap up Donald Trump’s week-long trip to Europe during which he has criticized America’s NATO allies for not contributing enough to the alliance’s defense budget and threw into doubt Washington’s relations with the European Union, who he called “a foe” in terms of trade.

    Related:

    EU Chief Negotiator Warns of Possible 'No Deal' Brexit Scenario With WTO Tariffs
    Germany, China Team Up Amid Trade Row With US, Vow to Stick to WTO
    Tags:
    US-Russia summit, WTO reform, call, visit, World Trade Organization (WTO), Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, Li Keqiang, Jean-Claude Juncker, Donald Tusk, world
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Most Beautiful Female Fans That Made World Cup Shine Even Brighter
    Most Beautiful Female Fans That Made World Cup Shine Even Brighter
    Trumping Theresa
    Trumping Theresa
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok