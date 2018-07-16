Register
17:05 GMT +316 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Moscow Stock Exchange

    US Unlikely to Lift Sanctions Soon But Dialogue Needed - Russian Investment Fund

    © Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 01

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US sanctions against Russia are unlikely to be lifted in the near future, but the launch of a dialogue between the two countries in order to bridge the differences is still an important issue, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev said in an interview released on Monday.

    "I think that there are no expectations that sanctions will be lifted soon and, by the way, sanctions in many ways benefit some sectors of the Russian economy, our agribusiness grew quite a bit and many other sectors [as well]. I think that expectation is that it is just normal to have a dialogue between Russia and the United States, that is very important. We have lots of shared problems that we need to deal with," Dmitriev told Bloomberg TV.

    The RDIF CEO stressed that the US investors continued to invest their money in the Russian economy despite the sanctions.

    READ MORE: Rome to Be 'One of the First' to Support Lifting Anti-Russia Sanctions — Salvini

    Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with US President Donald Trump to hold their first ever full-fledged summit in Helsinki, during which they are expected to discuss the prospects of the bilateral relations' development.

    In this regard, Dmitriev was asked if Russian investors expected sanctions to be lifted sooner as a result of the two presidents' meeting.

    Related:

    Tehran Files Complaint Against US For Re-Imposition of Sanctions - Ministry
    Iran Pledges to Secure Oil Supplies to India Amid US Sanctions Threat
    President Rouhani Says US ‘More Isolated Than Ever’ Over Iran Sanctions
    Tags:
    anti-Russian sanctions, Bloomberg TV, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Most Beautiful Female Fans That Made World Cup Shine Even Brighter
    Most Beautiful Female Fans That Made World Cup Shine Even Brighter
    Trumping Theresa
    Trumping Theresa
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse