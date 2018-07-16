Rome to Be 'One of the First' to Support Lifting Anti-Russia Sanctions - Salvini

Earlier this month, the European Council announced that the sanctions against Moscow will remain in place until January 31, 2019.

Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini stated that Rome would address the problem of the anti-Russia restrictions untill the end of the year.

"In our opinion, sanctions don't benefit anyone, including the Italian economy. During this year in Brussels we will raise the issue of reviewing such an ineffective policy. We have already returned to good relations with Russia on the issues of culture, trade, industry and security," he told press conference in Moscow.

© REUTERS / Alessandro Bianchi Italy's Salvini Looking Forward to Revive Cooperation With Russia as He Visits Moscow

According to the Italian minister, Rome wants Italian businesses to work with Russian companies, as well as to boost cooperation between the states on security issues. Salvini also noted that the 2018 FIFA World Cup was a great instance of Russian success, adding that Russia also stands as an example for migration policy

Relations between Russia and the EU deteriorated following a violent coup d'état in Kiev in February 2014. After the people of the Crimean Peninsula held a referendum and voted for rejoining Russia, the bloc accused Moscow of violating international law and imposed sanctions against the country.

READ MORE: Italian MP: We Need Soldiers at Europe's External Borders, But Not With Russia

In turn, Russia responded with agricultural counter-sanctions, also setting a course for import substitution.