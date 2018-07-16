Rome to Be 'One of the First' to Support Lifting Anti-Russia Sanctions - Salvini

Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini stated that Rome would address the problem of the anti-Russia restrictions untill the end of the year.
"In our opinion, sanctions don't benefit anyone, including the Italian economy. During this year in Brussels we will raise the issue of reviewing such an ineffective policy. We have already returned to good relations with Russia on the issues of culture, trade, industry and security," he told press conference in Moscow.
Relations between Russia and the EU deteriorated following a violent coup d'état in Kiev in February 2014. After the people of the Crimean Peninsula held a referendum and voted for rejoining Russia, the bloc accused Moscow of violating international law and imposed sanctions against the country.
READ MORE: Italian MP: We Need Soldiers at Europe's External Borders, But Not With Russia
In turn, Russia responded with agricultural counter-sanctions, also setting a course for import substitution.
All comments
Show new comments (0)