Register
13:36 GMT +304 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    This file picture taken on April 5, 2018 shows a sign with a US flag outside a supermarket selling foreign goods in Qingdao, in China's eastern Shandong province

    'Harmful Stance': New US Tariffs Pose Threat to Global Trading System – Analysts

    © AFP 2018 / Qingdao
    Business
    Get short URL
    110

    With tense trade disputes between Washington and Beijing showing no sign of ceasing, the Chinese Foreign Minister urged the US side to abandon the mindset of the "cold war and the outdated concept of risky activity."

    The China Daily has quoted a number of Chinese experts as saying that Washington's decision to slap new tariffs on imports will most likely ride roughshod over the global trading system.

    "It is a harmful stance for the US, because its businesses and consumers will suffer eventually. But given the amount of trade friction, the global trading system will be jeopardized if no compromise is reached," Lyu Xiang of the Beijing-based Institute of World Economics and Politics, pointed out.

    READ MORE: China to Go Ahead With Silk Road Amid Trade Row With US — Analyst

    He was echoed by Li Yong, a senior fellow with the China Association of International Trade, who expressed regret about the US government "going against its commitments to the World Trade Organization and now threatening the world over trade."

    According to him, Washington's tariff-activity will almost certainly cause "the wrath of people" all across the world.

    "Every country harbors aspirations to develop its own economy, but such aspirations should never be built on the basis of destroying the international order or harming the interests of other countries," Li emphasized.

    READ MORE: Revenge on US Business Amid Trade War Not on China's Agenda — Reports

    The Chinese experts' remarks came after the US Chamber of Commerce warned of far-reaching consequences of Washington's push for introducing more tariffs.

    "New tariffs on steel, aluminum and Chinese imports, as well as the potential for additional tariffs on autos and auto parts, have pushed us to the brink of a global trade war," the chamber stressed.

    On Tuesday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry called on the US to stop putting pressure on Chinese companies and put more effort into building mutual trust.

    READ MORE: US Aims to Drive Foreign Investments Out of China Through Trade War — Analysts

    US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, arrive for a meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany, Saturday, July 8, 2017
    © AP Photo / Saul Loeb
    How US-China Dispute May Turn Into Trade War With No End in Sight
    In May, the US proposed tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods under an intellectual property probe. China pledged to slap its own retaliatory tariffs on US goods, including soybeans and aircraft, if the US duties are imposed.

    A threat of a full-fledged trade war emerged after the US imposed a 25 percent tariff on steel imports and a 10 percent tariff on aluminum imports in March.

    Commenting on the US decision, Beijing urged Washington to avoid excessive use of protectionist trade measures, with China Iron and Steel Association calling the US import tariff policy "foolish protectionist measures."

    Related:

    US Treasury Secretary Confirms Trade War With China 'On Hold'
    China, US Agree to Avoid Trade Wars, Chinese Vice Premier Says
    China Foreign Ministry Denies Offering US $200Bln Trade Deficit Cut
    China Refuses to Bargain Away Trade Interests in Talks With US
    Tags:
    government, compromise, stance, imports, decision, trade war, tariffs, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Schiaparelli's Model at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week
    Paris Fashion Week Unleashes Animals Down Catwalk
    Happy Indifference Day
    Happy Indifference Day
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse