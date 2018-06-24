Register
14:22 GMT +324 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    In this photograph taken on December 11, 2015, a worker cycles by machinery at Cairn India, Oil and Gas exploration plant at Barmer in Rajasthan

    India Moves to Use National Currency in Oil Trade With Iran – Reports

    © AFP 2018 / MONEY SHARMA
    Business
    Get short URL
    270

    Indian refineries bought a record 27.2 million tons of Iranian crude oil in the past financial year, which wrapped up in March 2018.

    India plans to make some oil payments to Iran in rupees in a bid to avoid US economic pressure on Tehran, according to several Indian government sources quoted by Reuters.

    "We are looking at reviving a rupee mechanism… we have to prepare ourselves," one of the sources told Reuters.

    Another source said that India's Central Bank is yet to make a final decision on returning to the rupee payments for Iranian oil.

    READ MORE: Iran Finds Alternative Way to Fund Energy Sector Amid US Sanctions Threat

    "So far we don't know what we are expected to do. We have not asked refiners to cut imports," the source said, in a reference to the situation that may arise when India's oil imports from Iran are potentially hit from August 2018 after Indian refiners receive a 60-day credit period for payments to Iran.

    The source added that after meeting French, German and UK bankers, an Indian delegation found that it would be "almost impossible to use European banks for payment to Iran."

    READ MORE: Iran Deal's Saving Requires Oil Buying States Help Dodging US Sanctions — Report

    During a meeting with his Iranian counterpart, Javad Zarif, late last month, Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj pointed out that his country would ignore US trade sanctions against Iran.

    "India will comply with UN sanctions and not any country-specific sanctions," he stressed.

    In May 2018, President Donald Trump announced Washington's withdrawal from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and ordered the re-imposition of US anti-Iranian sanctions, including those related to the oil sector, will be effective as of November 4.

    READ MORE: Return of US Sanctions Won't Impact Iran's Gas Industry — Gas Company CEO

    A South Korean businesswoman speaks on her mobile phone in front of the stand of French oil and gas company Total, at Iran's annual International Oil, Gas, Refining & Petrochemical Exhibition in Tehran, on May 6, 2014
    © AFP 2018 / BEHROUZ MEHRI
    Here's a List of European Companies Operating in Iran In Face of US Sanctions
    During the economic sanctions slapped against Tehran by the Obama administration in 2012, India and Iran had to make alternative arrangements, including a barter system. India imported $10.5 billion worth of goods, mainly crude oil, and exported commodities worth $2.4 billion.

    Iran remains India's third-largest oil supplier, with India's private, as well as public sector, oil refiners being heavily dependent on cheap Iranian crude.

    Indian refiners bought a record 27.2 million tons of Iranian crude during the last financial year, which ended in March 2018, a whopping 114 percent year-on-year increase.

    Related:

    EU Urges US to Exclude Its Companies From Anti-Iran Sanctions - EU Rep.
    French Car Lobby Group Cancels Trip to Iran Amid US Sanctions Threat
    Boeing Refuses to Deliver Any Aircraft to Iran Amid US Sanctions Threat
    European Businesses in Iran: Expert Explains How to Get Around US Sanctions
    Tags:
    sanctions, decision, refinery, oil, payments, crude, India, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Socotra Island, Yemen
    Ghost Dolls and Swimming Pigs: The Strangest Islands in the World
    FLOTUS Flees to the Border
    FLOTUS Flees to the Border
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse