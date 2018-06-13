Register
19:30 GMT +313 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    General view of part of the Tehran's oil refinery south of the capital Tehran, Iran

    Iran Finds Alternative Way to Fund Energy Sector Amid US Sanctions Threat

    © AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 100

    Faced with a US threat to re-impose sanctions on Iran, which is complicating the attraction of foreign investment, Tehran is looking for alternative sources of financing its energy projects.

    According to the country’s Minister of Petroleum Bijan Zangeneh, up to 75 percent of the $200 billion Iran needs to sink into its  and gas production were expected to come in the form of foreign investments, Press TV reported.

    However, these plans have been seriously hampered by President Donald Trump’s recent decision to exit the 2015 nuclear deal and re-impose sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

    Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif
    © AP Photo / Petr David Josek
    Iran: Europe Must Compensate Tehran if US Reimposes Nuclear Sanctions
    To handle the problem, Iran now plans to issue bonds to fund oil projects and has already offered such projects both in national and foreign currency-denominated bonds.

    In the past, the government had issued sovereign state-guaranteed bonds to pay its debts and improve the balance sheet of the banking sector.

    Under Islamic banking rules, no interest is paid on bonds and buyers become stockholders and share in the profits or losses of the bond issuer.

    The government hopes that the issue of bonds denominated in foreign currencies may check the dollar- and euro-buying spree caused by the recent depreciation of the national currency, the rial, and secure much-needed funds for development projects.

    On Saturday, Bijan Zangeneh unveiled plans to jack up oil output by 460 million barrels within three years from 29 oilfields.

    On May 9, US President Donald Trump said the US was walking away from the 2015 nuclear agreement with Tehran, the JCPOA, which imposes strict restrictions on Iran's nuclear program in exchange for the loosening of economic sanctions.

    Trump has said that he would re-impose US sanctions on the country and threatened to sanction foreign companies doing business with Iran.

    Following Trump's announcement, the leaders of France, Germany and the United Kingdom expressed their regret over Trump's decision in a joint statement, stressing their countries' commitment to the JCPOA.

    READ MORE: Energy Analyst Gives 6 Reasons Why EU Will Resist Folding to US Pressure on Iran

    They have also announced plans to apply a 1996 law that would prohibit European companies from complying with any sanctions the US would reintroduce against Tehran.

    Washington’s European allies remain firmly committed to the existing nuclear agreement with Tehran and want to work with Russia to avoid what they believe would be a disaster if the groundbreaking deal falls through.

    Related:

    Iran: Europe Must Compensate Tehran if US Reimposes Nuclear Sanctions
    EU Urges US to Exclude Its Companies From Anti-Iran Sanctions - EU Rep.
    Tags:
    energy projects, bond issue, domestic debt market, US sanctions, EU, Donald Trump, Bijan Namdar Zangeneh, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    FIFA World Cup 2018 Fan Fest Launch in Moscow
    FIFA World Cup 2018 Fan Fest Launches in Moscow
    G1
    G1
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse