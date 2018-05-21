Trump’s Iran Policy Might Be Linked to 'Big Setback in Syria'

Last week President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the JCPOA, also known as the Iran nuclear deal. Sputnik discussed the implications and the consequences for global companies and especially the ramifications of an already strained relationship between the US and the European Union with Salil Sarkar, journalist and writer based in Paris, France.

Sputnik: Give us a quick insight into how things are progressing in terms of President Trump and his policy on isolation; there's never a quiet day when it comes to Trump; what's your take on President Trump and this constant barrage of news every day?

Salil Sarkar: Sure, but that was planned, it was probably planed like that, I would say it was certainly planned like that. President Trump seems to be on a sort of isolationist line; he and his allies, and that brings him into a conflict with other parts of the American, the US deep state. So, it keeps on appearing either in sleazy stories or more developed political stories, so that's what's going on, there's this tussle inside the United States as to whether they'd get more isolation as they withdraw from other parts of the world while clenching their teeth and grunting like in the case of North Korea, supporting Israel or even in the case of Iran, for example, this jettisoning of the nuclear agreement signed in 2015.

Sputnik: Now President Trump has been threatening to withdraw from this JCPOA agreement for many months now; in fact, it was his policy strategy for presidency, but why has he chosen this move now when previously he bolted on it, what's you take on it?

Salil Sarkar: It's tough to say. Why now? Probably, it was in the aftermath of a pretty big setback in Syria, where the United States in Syria and other Western allies and the Gulf countries, tried to replace the Bashar al Assad regime by supporting Islamists, which they have done before in other countries, but in this case it was a pretty big setback. Most of the Syrian people supported the regime, although they tried to keep the war going somehow using other forces, but hitting out at Iran was one of the things to do, they already had sanctions against Russia, for example, Iran was slipping by after this agreement in 2015, the nuclear pact. So it's a way of starting things all over again, and I don't know which section of the US deep state is pushing it, Trump, of course, is the president, he has to balance everything, but that's the way it is and it's happening now, but I can't give you any guarantees, I'm not in the minds of some of those people there in Washington.

