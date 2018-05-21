Register
05:47 GMT +321 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    U.S. President Donald Trump signs a proclamation declaring his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 8, 2018

    Trump’s Iran Policy Might Be Linked to 'Big Setback in Syria'

    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    Last week President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the JCPOA, also known as the Iran nuclear deal. Sputnik discussed the implications and the consequences for global companies and especially the ramifications of an already strained relationship between the US and the European Union with Salil Sarkar, journalist and writer based in Paris, France.

    Sputnik: Give us a quick insight into how things are progressing in terms of President Trump and his policy on isolation; there's never a quiet day when it comes to Trump; what's your take on President Trump and this constant barrage of news every day?

    Salil Sarkar: Sure, but that was planned, it was probably planed like that, I would say it was certainly planned like that. President Trump seems to be on a sort of isolationist line; he and his allies, and that brings him into a conflict with other parts of the American, the US deep state. So, it keeps on appearing either in sleazy stories or more developed political stories, so that's what's going on, there's this tussle inside the United States as to whether they'd get more isolation as they withdraw from other parts of the world while clenching their teeth and grunting like in the case of North Korea, supporting Israel or even in the case of Iran, for example, this jettisoning of the nuclear agreement signed in 2015.

    Sputnik: Now President Trump has been threatening to withdraw from this JCPOA agreement for many months now; in fact, it was his policy strategy for presidency, but why has he chosen this move now when previously he bolted on it, what's you take on it?

    Salil Sarkar: It's tough to say. Why now? Probably, it was in the aftermath of a pretty big setback in Syria, where the United States in Syria and other Western allies and the Gulf countries, tried to replace the Bashar al Assad regime by supporting Islamists, which they have done before in other countries, but in this case it was a pretty big setback. Most of the Syrian people supported the regime, although they tried to keep the war going somehow using other forces, but hitting out at Iran was one of the things to do, they already had sanctions against Russia, for example, Iran was slipping by after this agreement in 2015, the nuclear pact. So it's a way of starting things all over again, and I don't know which section of the US deep state is pushing it, Trump, of course, is the president, he has to balance everything, but that's the way it is and it's happening now, but I can't give you any guarantees, I'm not in the minds of some of those people there in Washington.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    NATO Chief: US, Allies' Strikes on Syria Were 'Signal' for Syria, Russia, Iran
    Russia Is the One to Curb Israel-Iran-Syria Crisis, Not US – Netanyahu's Deputy
    Iran's Senior MP to Visit Syria on Tuesday to Discuss US-led Strike - Source
    Once US Takes Over Syria, Turkey and Iran's Turn Would Come – Politician
    Tags:
    Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Syria, Iran, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Nostalgia: Soviet Pioneers' Day Back in USSR
    Nostalgia: Soviet Pioneers' Day Back in USSR
    Get Out Out of Here
    Get Out Out of Here
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse