19:40 GMT +304 June 2018
    Members of Code Pink rally in support of Iran's nuclear deal with world powers in front of the White House in Washington, Monday, May 7, 2018

    Iran Deal's Saving Requires Oil Buying States Help Dodging US Sanctions - Report

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The continuation of a 2015 Iran nuclear agreement will require a plan by European partners as well as China and India to bypass secondary US sanctions and continue purchases of Iranian oil, according to a report by private intelligence Soufan Center.

    "It is likely that, if the JCPOA is salvaged, it will be the non-European countries that keep Iran’s economy growing while the European countries search for a unified strategy against a US pullout decision that all the European leaders opposed," the report stated.

    The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the formal name for Iran nuclear agreement, was signed by the five permanent members of the UN Security Council — Britain, China, France, Russia and the US — plus Germany.

    The so-called "EU-3" European powers that are party to the deal, Britain, France, and Germany — have been given an ultimatum from Iran to continue purchasing 500,000 barrels per day of Iranian crude, and pay for it inaccessible hard currency.

    READ MORE: Enemies Can't Be Trusted, Tehran Won't Yield to Foreign Pressure — Iran's Leader

    Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel, uses a diagram of a bomb to describe Iran's nuclear program while delivering his address to the 67th United Nations General Assembly meeting September 27, 2012 at the United Nations in New York.
    Ex-Mossad Head Doubts Legality of Netanyahu’s 2011 Order to Ready Iran Strike
    Secondary US sanctions are designed to block Iran from using the US-led and dollar-dominated global banking system, therefore throttling Tehran’s access to hard currency, the report explained.

    Fearing the loss of access to the massive US economy and financial system, most European major companies that invested in Iran since 2015 — including French energy firm Total, German industrial giant Siemens, European consortium Airbus, and Italy’s Danieli steel conglomerate — have announced that they will exit the Iran market, the report noted.

    European leaders are focused on working around US sanctions, such as by establishing new financial channels to pay Iran for oil or providing trade credit guarantees or economic aid to Tehran, according to the report.

    Persons stand outside the headquarters of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, in Vienna, Austria, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016
    Iran Asks OPEC Support Amid US Sanctions
    READ MORE: Consequences of the US Withdrawal From the Iranian Nuclear Deal

    Meanwhile, Iran’s two largest oil customers China and India, which together purchase more than half of Iran’s oil exports, have said that they will not cut oil buys from Tehran, the report said.

    The Trump administration has pulled the United States out of the JCPOA and announced re-imposition of nuclear-related economic sanctions on Iran.

