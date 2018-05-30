Register
19:22 GMT +330 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Economy

    UK's EU Withdrawal and Italy's Political Turmoil Pose 'Economic Risks' – OECD

    CC0 / Pixabay
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Negotiations between the UK and the EU to agree the terms of Britain’s withdrawal from the bloc have hit a number of road bumps, mounting additional pressure on Prime Minister Theresa May to deliver a favorable deal. Meanwhile, Italy is facing the prospect of a political crisis after the country’s elections in March failed to yield a victory.

    A report published on Wednesday by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) warned that a number of political developments in Europe pose “economic risks” to the global economy, according to Sky News.

    READ MORE: Soros: EU is in 'Existential Danger', US Policies Risk Global Financial Crisis

    Brexit and the ongoing political struggle in Italy were singled out by the OECD’s report as the largest threats.

    However, in the same report in which it shared its “economic outlook” of the global economy, the OECD raised its economic growth forecasts internationally, including in the UK, and predicted unemployment to fall in developed economies.

    A spokesperson for the Treasury commented on the report, saying “The fundamentals of our economy are strong, and it has grown every year since 2010. Thanks to the hard work of the British people, we are at a turning point with unemployment at a near-record low, real wages rising, and our national debt forecast to fall."

    A demonstrator wears a badge in Parliament Square before a group of EU citizens of several nationalities, and including nurses, social workers and teaching assistants, lobby Members of Parliament over their right to remain in the UK, in London, Monday Feb. 20, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Tim Ireland
    Risk of 'No Deal' Looms if No Progress on Brexit Talks Made By June EU Summit – Reports
    Some details of the UK’s exit from the EU have been agreed upon after months of intense negotiations in Brussels, but some arrangements, such as the Irish border, are yet to be finalized. This additional uncertainty has made it more difficult for businesses to make plans and forecasts in response to Brexit.

    Almost two months on after the Italian elections – which saw the rise of populist, anti-EU groups – a government is yet to be formed, with negotiations stalling and President Sergio Mattarella rejecting numerous nominations for PM.  

    The president ultimately asked former-IMF official Carlo Cottarelli to form and head the government as interim PM, ahead of the likely prospect of new elections later this year.

    READ MORE: Leader of Italy's Lega Party Urges Mattarella to Announce Snap Elections

     

    Related:

    OECD Wants Russia to Enter Despite Some States' Objections - Russian Minister
    UK Should Cut Rich Pensioners' Benefits to Raise Payments for Poor - OECD
    Billionaire Soros Announces Launch of New Anti-Brexit Crusade in 'Next Few Days'
    EU Official Calls on UK to 'Face Reality' Amid Brexit
    Tags:
    elections, economy, Brexit, La Lega Party, Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), International Monetary Fund, European Union, Carlo Cottarelli, Sergio Mattarella, Theresa May, Italy, Europe, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Qualification tests for the right to wear crimson beret
    Russian Military Competes for 'Crimson Beret' Title in Impressive Drills
    Plan B
    Plan B
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse