Register
13:16 GMT +324 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Nov. 7, 2012 photo, US and Chinese national flags are hung outside a hotel during the U.S. Presidential election event, organized by the US embassy in Beijing

    China Criticizes US Intellectual Property Probe as ‘Unobjective’

    © AP Photo / Andy Wong
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Chinese copyright officials say the Section 301 probe conducted by the US Trade Representative is not objective as it hasn’t taken into account the most recent evidence of China’s intellectual property protections.

    Kristian Rouz – Chinese authorities claim the US investigation into intellectual property abuses was not objective as it did not take into account the progress China has reached on the path of copyright and patent protection. 

    This comes as the latest round of the US-China trade standoff, as Beijing is seeking to de-legitimize the looming US sanctions, which could affect between $50 billion and $150 billion worth of Chinese exports to the US. 

    READ MORE: IMF Prognoses Amid US-China Trade War Resemble Kabbalah Predictions – Academic

    The US Trade Representative’s investigation under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 into China’s regulation and handling of foreign intellectual property – known as the Section 301 probe – started last August. The probe has revealed China’s coercive practices aimed at the acquisition of technology and know-how of US companies operating on the Chinese market. 

    The US and German flags fly behind a sign at Ramstein Air Base, Germany.
    © AP Photo /
    Risky Business: Chinese-Made Cell Phones Still Being Sold at US Military Exchanges
    The probe’s findings, announced earlier this year, became the foundation for the new tariffs specifically targeting China proposed by US President Donald Trump. 

    US accusations of intellectual property theft met with mixed reaction from China. On the one hand, Beijing threatened to impose tariffs against US trade in agricultural goods, on the other – the Chinese government pledged to ramp up its intellectual property protections to reassure foreign companies, who have manufacturing facilities and offices in the country. 

    Most recently, the Director of China’s State Intellectual Property Office Shen Changyu said US investigators didn’t have the opportunity to properly assess the state of China’s intellectual property protections. Shen said the results of the Section 301 probe are irrelevant as they aren’t based on the most recently available evidence. 

    “No country likes to be told what to do,” Dan Harris of the China Law Blog said. “And they especially don’t like to be told what to do in public. That goes double for China. If you push them loudly, they will feel they have no choice but to push back loudly.

    A man walks near US and European Union flags at the EU headquarters on May 15, 2017 in Brussels
    © AFP 2018 / JOHN THYS
    EU Mulls Joining US in Trade War With China in Return for Easing Tariffs - Reports
    Washington has criticized Beijing over its regulations mandating foreign companies to partner with Chinese enterprises to operate in the country. This, US investigators said, has resulted in the exposure of the latest American technology by Chinese companies, followed by attempts at reverse engineering and commercialization of the acquired knowledge. 

    Additionally, US investigators said, China’s investment, mainly, in the form of acquisitions, into US-based technology companies has pursued a similar goal. US officials say Chinese-based companies assumed control over US start-ups, gaining control over their innovative technology, which would then be subsequently transferred to China. 

    "Trump has China off-balance," Orville Schell of the Asia Society said. "They are perplexed and worried. And they don’t want a trade war."

    Shen said such practices contradict China’s regulations, and both the Chinese companies and the government are firmly committed to protecting intellectual property. 

    Chinese officials have previously stressed their use of acquired technology had always been properly authorized by copyright and patent holders. 

    IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde arrives for the IMFC Plenary Session during the IMF and World Bank Group 2016 Spring Meetings on April 16, 2016 in Washington, DC
    © AFP 2018 / MOLLY RILEY
    IMF Prognoses Amid US-China Trade War Resemble Kabbalah Predictions – Academic
    "Intellectual property rights protection is the centrepiece of the system for improving property rights protection, and it would provide the biggest boost to enhancing the competitiveness of the Chinese economy," Chinese President Xi Jinping said. "Stronger Intellectual property rights protection is the requirement of foreign enterprises, and even more so of Chinese enterprises."

    US officials, however, say, not all breakthrough technology is always copyrighted or patented prior to its use in prototypes and testing, adding raw blueprints could be transferred without constituting a formal violation of intellectual property protections. 

    "Technology transfer to us means we do the engineering here, and we usually do proof of concept and technical testing on the prototype and a small batch of stuff,” Dan Eberhart from oil field servicing company, Canary, LLC, said. “But eventually, we provide our engineering to our Chinese partners, and this is basically similar to providing blueprints on a construction site."

    Whilst the US business community has been generally supportive of President Trump’s crackdown on the transfer of technology, many US companies have turned their eye to other countries, offering similarly cheap labor and a loose regulatory environment. Such countries include Vietnam, Indonesia, and other nations in the Asia-Pacific region. 

    However, some CEOs have pointed out that it is hardly feasible to establish high-tech manufacturing facilities in most of these places over a short period of time, while there is no guarantee the new host countries won’t seek to force the acquisition of their intellectual property as well. 

    Related:

    Sanctions, China-US Trade War Driving Moscow, Beijing Closer Together – Analyst
    White House: New Chinese Tariffs Target 'Fairly Traded’ US Goods
    Tags:
    property, intellectual property law, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ready to Roll
    Vintage Car Rally in Moscow
    Your Mess
    Your Mess
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse