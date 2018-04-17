Deputy PM: Russia May End Supplies of Rocket Engines to US, No Decision Made Yet

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia will suspend supplies of rocket engines to the United States in case if a relevant decision is taken by the country’s leadership, but such decision has not been made yet, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said Tuesday.

“But can we, say, just stop [supplies of rocket engines to the United States]? We can. But we need to weigh the pros and cons and distinguish pure politics that makes one shoot oneself in the foot from economic pragmatism,” Rogozin told the RBC broadcaster when asked a relevant question.

Last week, the heads of the factions in the Russian State Duma, parliament's lower house, together with speaker Vyacheslav Volodin introduced a draft law on the potential response to US sanctions and anti-Russian policies.

READ MORE: Another Round of Sanctions ‘May Have a Healthy Effect on the Russian Economy'

The document stipulates a ban on imports of US agricultural, alcoholic, tobacco products and medical drugs. It also implies the suspension of cooperation between Russia and the United States in nuclear energy, aircraft manufacturing and supplies of rocket engines.

The announcement of the new measures against Russia came after earlier in the month, the US Treasury Department added another 38 Russian entrepreneurs, senior officials and companies to its sanctions list in response to Russia's alleged "malign activity" worldwide. Russian entrepreneurs designated by the Treasury Department include Viktor Vekselberg, Oleg Deripaska, Alexey Miller, Suleyman Kerimov, Kirill Shamalov and Andrey Kostin.