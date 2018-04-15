US Not Going to Withdraw Troops From Syria Until Goals Reached - Envoy to UN

Following a massive US strike on Syrian targets on April 17, US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said during UN Security Council meeting that Washington was "locked and loaded" to conduct news strikes against the war-torn Middle East country.

Haley said on Sunday to Fox News that the United States was not going to pull out its troops out of Syria until its goals in the country were accomplished. She said that Washington's main goal is "to see American troops come home," but it is not going to leave "until we know we have accomplished those things."

Nikki Haley added that the US ties with Russia are "very strained," in part because of Syria, but the US still hopes for the better relationship.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump stated that he wants to get US troops out of Syria relatively soon, but that they would have to stay a little longer to helpfully defeat the Daesh terrorist group there.

The statement comes as on Friday night, the United States, France, and the United Kingdom launched airstrikes on a number of targets in Syria in response to the alleged chemical incident in the Damascus' suburb of Douma. The Western states have accused the Syrian government of an attack with the use of chemicals in Douma. The Syrian leadership denied involvement in the attack and invited the experts from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons ( OPCW ) to investigate the reports.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the three countries fired over 100 cruise and air-to-surface missiles, most of which were shot down by Syrian air defense. According to Damascus, which has repeatedly said it had eliminated its chemical weapons stockpiles, the attack damaged Syrian infrastructure, and eft three civilians injured.