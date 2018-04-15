Register
17:16 GMT +3
    Nikki Haley testifies during her confirmation hearing for US Ambassador to the United Nations (UN) before the Senate Foreign Relations committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC

    US Not Going to Withdraw Troops From Syria Until Goals Reached - Envoy to UN

    © AFP 2018 / SAUL LOEB
    US
    Topic:
    US, UK, France Strike Syria With Over 100 Missiles in Response to Alleged Chemical Attack (40)
    21139

    Following a massive US strike on Syrian targets on April 17, US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said during UN Security Council meeting that Washington was "locked and loaded" to conduct news strikes against the war-torn Middle East country.

    Haley said on Sunday to Fox News that the United States was not going to pull out its troops out of Syria until its goals in the country were accomplished. She said that Washington's main goal is "to see American troops come home," but it is not going to leave "until we know we have accomplished those things."

    Nikki Haley added that the US ties with Russia are "very strained," in part because of Syria, but the US still hopes for the better relationship.

    READ MORE: US/NATO 'Get Your Bloody Hands Off Syria!' Anti-War Protests Hit US, UK

    Earlier, US President Donald Trump stated that he wants to get US troops out of Syria relatively soon, but that they would have to stay a little longer to helpfully defeat the Daesh terrorist group there.

    Aftermath of attack on the Barzah scientific research center near Damascus, April 14, 2018
    © Sputnik / Yazan Kalash
    US Conducted Missile Strike Against Syria Regardless of Its Own Laws - Moscow
    The statement comes as on Friday night, the United States, France, and the United Kingdom launched airstrikes on a number of targets in Syria in response to the alleged chemical incident in the Damascus' suburb of Douma. The Western states have accused the Syrian government of an attack with the use of chemicals in Douma. The Syrian leadership denied involvement in the attack and invited the experts from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to investigate the reports.

    According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the three countries fired over 100 cruise and air-to-surface missiles, most of which were shot down by Syrian air defense. According to Damascus, which has repeatedly said it had eliminated its chemical weapons stockpiles, the attack damaged Syrian infrastructure, and eft three civilians injured.

