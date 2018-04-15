US/NATO 'Get Your Bloody Hands Off Syria!' Anti-War Protests Hit US, UK

People in several cities of the US and the UK, which together with France launched airstrikes on Syria following the alleged government chemical attack in Douma, join anti-imperialism and anti-war rallies demanding “US out of Syria”; more are planned.

On the day after the joint attack on alleged chemical weapons facilities in Syria, anti-war protesters gathered in New York City' Union Square to call on the world to "defend Syria and defeat US imperialism." The posters read “US out of Syria and the near East” and “No War on Syria” and “US/NATO Get Your Bloody Hands Off Syria.”

One protester, Eva Sahanna, told Iran's Press TV “The United States has no right to send these airstrikes over to Syria and its allies have no right to do so either. There isn’t evidence that (Syrian President Bashar al-) Assad used chemical weapons.”

Scores demonstrated in front of the White House in Washington, DC with banners, demanding "Stop racism and the war machine at home and abroad."

Rallies and marches also took place in Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Portland, Sacramento and other US cities.

Philly protest against another US war, this time in Syria, at 1pm, Saturday, April 14,https://t.co/tjAWst8msD pic.twitter.com/HkZZnS611x — joe piette (@pastpostal65) 14 апреля 2018 г.

​More are to come on April 15 and within the next week in New York City, Las Vegas and other American cities. The activists spread the word about the protests online, calling for more action on Facebook and Twitter.

People in the UK, which also took part in the attack on Syria, staged their own anti-war and anti-racism marches and rallies in London, Liverpool, Manchester, Cardiff and others.

No War No Bombs! On a busy day in Liverpool hundreds marched peacefully in protest against the bombing of Syria. #NotInMyNameTheresaMay pic.twitter.com/WeAqXZVhmV — Dan L (CWU NW Chair) (@Think_Become) 15 апреля 2018 г.

Brilliant turnout for the anti war against Syria protest today pic.twitter.com/seWV2W0R5K — Southerngirlsammy (@slezzapezza) 14 апреля 2018 г.

@Julie4Deputy received warmly by the protest against bombing Syria in Cardiff. Clearly a popular & respected figure. Speaking passionately against war & in favour of democracy and peace. pic.twitter.com/ISuUYLaI6j — David Ll Davies (@DaiLlDavies) 14 апреля 2018 г.

Protesting against bombing of Syria today in Manchester pic.twitter.com/DLTMn8x2Cv — Manchester SWP (@mcrSWP) 13 апреля 2018 г.

​On April 14, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States launched strikes on a number of targets in Syria in response to the alleged chemical attack in Douma, Syria. The Syrian leadership, in its turn, denied any involvement in the attack, and invited the experts from the OPCW to investigate into the reports.

The coalition forces launched over 100 missiles in Syria, most of which were shot down by Syrian air defense.

The OPCW press service said that the organization's mission had arrived in Damascus. A Syrian government source told Russian reporters that OPCW experts were planning to start their activities in the Syrian area of Eastern Ghouta, where a chemical attack allegedly took place.