OPCW Conclusions Could Have Nullified US Intentions and Actions - Lawmaker

If OPCW specialists reached Douma and confirmed information by Russian specialists that no chemical weapons attack has happened in Syria, this would have nullified all US actions and intentions, says Russia's State Duma Foreign relations committee Alexei Chepa.

He added that Trump's decision to conduct strike in Syria is deeply mistaken and can lead to very heavy consequences.

Russian lawmaker Dmitry Sablin also says the strike on Syria aimed to disrupt OPCW investigation.

"The conduction of the strike on the very same day when OPCW mission had to start its work says that nobody is interested in the truth," Sablin told reporters. "Just like with the Iraqi WDM, this is only a pretext. This has been done intentionally to disrupt the investigation of the alleged chemicla attack in Eastern Ghouta."