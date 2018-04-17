Chinese Economy to Stay Unaffected by Trade Disputes With US - Statistics Bureau

"I know that you are all interested in how China-US trade disputes will be further developing and what impact it may have on the Chinese economy. I want to say that over many years the Chinese economy has been demonstrating good progress while preserving its stability and resilience. Trade disputes will not affect the Chinese economy and its impulse for development. The Chinese economy is highly flexible, it means it can easily adapt to changes," Xing said at a briefing.
According to the official, the United States has ignored international trade rules which led to a trade conflict between the two countries.
"Such unilateral protectionism has raised concerns across the world. China has decisively spoken against it. We also adopted decisive measures to counteract the US actions," he noted.
In response, China introduced its own tariffs on goods produced in the United States. Both countries have said that they could implement further mutual restrictions. In early April, Trump suggested introducing an additional $100 billion in tariff against China in response to Beijing's "unfair retaliation."
