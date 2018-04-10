Register
20:49 GMT +310 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Security personnel stand near a pillar with the Huawei logo at a launch event for the Huawei MateBook in Beijing, Thursday, May 26, 2016

    Trump's Tariff War: 'China's Innovative Power is Unstoppable' – Analysts

    © AP Photo/ Mark Schiefelbein
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    120

    Beijing is relaxing initial public offering (IPO) requirements for domestic companies to bolster their growth as an apparent response to the imposition of additional tariffs on China's high-tech products by the Trump administration. Speaking to Sputnik, Chinese analysts cast doubt on the US ability to halt China's technological development.

    Washington's attempt to throw a wrench in China's technological development won't work, as the Middle Kingdom has gained a lot of experience and has even come out on top in some areas of high tech, Bian Yangzu, a researcher at the Institute of Financial Studies of Renmin University of China, told Sputnik China, referring to 5G internet, space systems and high-speed railways.

    "In addition, every year China produces tens of millions of highly qualified specialists in the field of natural science subjects," Bian said. "This is much more than in the US. Talents are the basis of scientific and technical progress of humankind."

    The researcher pointed out that the "innovation potential" of the Chinese people is increasing every year, stressing that China has been surpassing many global players in the number of patent applications.

    "[Therefore], China's innovative power cannot be stopped," Bian stressed. "In general, one can say that China has become more than just the world's factory. In the process of globalization, China is making more and more high-tech, innovative products and has already become a major innovation center in the world."

    Although China is still lagging behind in fundamental research, it has made significant progress in the implementation of high technologies, including mobile payments, which market in China exceeded $5.5 trillion last year, clever cameras equipped with a face recognition system or Huawei's first ever 5G router for commercial use. Many Chinese scientists are working in Silicon Valley's research centers along with their Western counterparts.

    Fish robots swim in a pool during China Hi-Tech Fair in Shenzhen, China, November 16, 2016. Picture taken November 16, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Stringer
    Fish robots swim in a pool during China Hi-Tech Fair in Shenzhen, China, November 16, 2016. Picture taken November 16, 2016

    Trump Taking Further Measures

    President Donald Trump speaks before he signs a presidential memorandum imposing tariffs and investment restrictions on China in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House, Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Washington.
    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    Tariff War: Trump 'Blackmails' Beijing Seeking to Get a Better Deal – Analyst
    On April 5, US President Trump ordered his staff to consider imposing tariffs on an additional $100 billion of Chinese imports. Earlier, on April 3, the Trump administration released a preliminary list of $50 billion worth of Chinese products subjected to a 25 percent tariff. The measure was announced on March 22, mostly targeting the Chinese high-tech sphere.

    Trump's latest move comes as a response to Beijing's "unfair retaliation" envisaging taxing $50 billion in American products.

    Washington's restrictions are likely to affect China's high tech industries in the first place and slow down the development of Beijing's "Made in China-2015" program as well as "A New Generation of Artificial Intelligence Development Plan." To accomplish this task, Beijing envisioned engaging foreign specialists as well as the transfer of necessary technologies and the opening of research centers abroad.

    According to internet technology specialist Liu Xingliang, the US simply cannot isolate China in the high tech sphere.

    "The US and China cannot completely isolate themselves from each other in the field of technology. Of course, if the question arises whether to stop cooperation with the US, then we should say that China is capable of developing science and technology itself. Simply, this process will take more time. It will be a more difficult path, with a lot of 'detours'," Liu said.

    Beijing Relaxing IPO Rules to Support Domestic Industry

    Chinese 100 yuan notes
    © AFP 2018/ FRED DUFOUR
    Is China Preparing a Yuan Surprise in the Trade War With the US?
    Meanwhile, the Chinese government has decided to soften IPO rules for domestic technology companies to tackle the emerging challenge on the part of the US.

    According to Caixin, a Beijing-based media group providing business news, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) is relaxing rules by allowing unprofitable Chinese companies to list on domestic stock markets. The move has come "under new government proposals to encourage innovative businesses in high-tech and emerging industries to raise money on mainland bourses."

    "The existing listing criteria can no longer meet the needs of innovative companies and urgently need to be improved through reform so that the capital markets can better serve the real economy, support the country's strategy to promote innovation and cultivate new growth engines for the economy," the CSRC's March 30 statement said, as quoted by the media group.

    The proposal was announced on the heels of Trump's March 22 decision to target the Chinese high tech sector through additional tariffs. Earlier, the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) released the results of an investigation into China's "unfair trade practices," claiming that Beijing is forcing US companies to hand their technologies to the Chinese in exchange for access to the country's market. In addition, the inquiry says that state-backed Chinese companies are pursuing an aggressive policy of absorbing American firms to obtain US technological achievements.

    The views and opinions expressed by Bian Yangzu and Liu Xingliang are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Chinese Ambassador Calls New US Tariff Policy 'Step in Wrong Direction'
    China Expects US to Roll Their Tariff Policy Back to WTO's Rules
    China to Defend Trade Interests in Tariff Row with US
    China's Stocks Plunging on News of US Tariff Hike
    US Begins Taking Tariff Exemption Requests for Steel, Aluminum Products
    Tags:
    import tariffs, trade war, Artificial Intelligence (AI), mobile phone network, IPO, high-tech, US Trade Representative (USTR), Huawei, Donald Trump, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    When Selfies Were Allowed: Best Glimpses of Cannes Festival Before Ban
    When Selfies Were Allowed: Best Glimpses of Cannes Festival Before Ban
    Cartoon
    Better Sorry?
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse