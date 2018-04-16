Register
14:13 GMT +316 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Electric guitar

    Rosewood Trade Restrictions Send Global Guitar Makers Reeling

    CC0
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Guitar makers are queueing up to obtain governmental shipping licenses while replacing rosewood parts in their musical instruments with other types of wood after the UN slapped harsh restrictions on the global trade of rosewood – seeking to protect tropical rainforests.

    Kristian Rouz — New international restrictions on the global trade of the prized wood threaten to cripple global manufacturing of musical instruments — primarily, guitars. This comes as the international community has taken steps to curb illegal logging in ancient tropical forests, resulting in disruptions in the shipments of rosewood and rosewood-containing products.

    The new trade rules took effect last year and have started to affect production lines worldwide — from assembly lines in the US and Canada to manufacturing facilities across the Far East, from mainland China to Indonesia.

    The new rules require that companies shipping rosewood and rosewood-containing products obtain special government-issued licenses, which is some countries take months to get, as many governments seek to ensure that rosewood does not come from illegal logging operations.

    "Each country was suddenly responsible for interpreting what this new rule meant," said Scott Paul of California-based Taylor Guitars.

    The new rules come under the United Nations' Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), and include up to 300 species of rosewood, including Brazil's most endangered rosewood.

    READ MORE: Indian Hindu Group Burns 50 Tons of Wood to 'Curb Pollution'

    As a result, storage facilities across Southeast Asia have filled with unshipped and unsold raw materials — bound for manufacturing facilities in North America — as well as ready product, or guitars made in the Far East.

    "I'm so annoyed. I'm so distraught by this," said Chris Martin, chairman and CEO of respectable acoustic guitar manufacturer C.F. Martin and Co.
    Martin uses rosewood in 200 acoustic models. Whilst electric guitars only require rosewood as fretboard material, acoustic guitar manufacturing sometimes requires the rare wood for other parts of the instrument as well.

    Over the past several decades, the majority of guitar brands — including industry flagships Gibson and Fender — have used rosewood as their main material for guitar fretboards. Used along with maple for such purposes, rosewood fretboards are recognized for giving the instrument a "warmer" sound, which has defined the playing style of generations of guitar players.

    EcoDrone
    © Sputnik / Jak
    Students in Afghanistan Develop a Wooden Drone (VIDEO)
    Ironically, panic in the global guitar market is caused by the abuse of rosewood by a completely different industry, hardly related to popular music. The governments across tropical Africa and Southeast Asia took action to protect their rainforests in response to the gigantic volumes of rosewood shipped by Chinese furniture manufacturers to China over recent years.

    China has experienced a massive construction and property market boom since 2015, and the demand for furniture has skyrocketed.

    Meanwhile, after the rosewood restrictions were enforced, acoustic guitar exports from the US tanked by 28 percent, whilst exports of electrics plunged 23 percent, according to the estimated by Music Trades. US music instrument dealers have reported a net loss of $60 million so far.

    "It was a steep learning curve for these companies," said Timothy Van Norman, of the US Fish and Wildlife Service. "For them, it probably came out of the blue."

    According to the US Fish and Wildlife Service, the number of rosewood permit applications almost doubled to 40,000 last year alone and is expected to increase this year.

    The label of a Washington D.C. sweatshirt bears a U.S. flag but says Made in China at a souvenir stand in Washington, DC, U.S., January 14, 2011
    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    Chinese Authorities Have Ample Weapons To Prevail If US Escalates Trade War
    Additionally, industry experts say the prices of rosewood-containing guitars, and other guitars as well, are expected to rise this year — this as an enormous amount of instruments ready to be played absorbs moisture and gathers dust in temporary storage facilities in Indonesia and China.

    Illegal rosewood logging has been controlled by organized crime across the impoverished countries in the tropical latitudes. According to rough UN estimates, between 2005 and 2014 some 10,000 tons of the wood was confiscated from rosewood smugglers — this as China's rosewood imports rose by 2,000 percent over the same period.

    This adds to the escalating threat of global trade disruptions, customs tariffs, but is rather a textbook example of a non-tariff trade restriction.

    READ MORE: IMF Chief Warns World Trade in Danger of Being 'Torn Apart' Amid Tariff War

    However, several guitar manufacturers have quickly come up with their own solutions. Fender — along with its Far Eastern subsidiary Squier — have replaced rosewood with pao ferro as the main fretboard material in their 2018 line of electric guitars, including the celebrated Stratocaster. Several North American manufacturers have planned to increase the production of guitars with maple fretboards.

    These latest developments also come as a pleasant surprise for smaller and lesser-known guitar makers, who hadn't been able to afford the cost of rosewood, knowing they wouldn't be able to pass these costs on to their customers.

    Canadian guitar maker Godin Guitars has reaffirmed their long-standing commitment to using Canadian wild cherry as a worthy rosewood replacement in its acoustic guitars, whilst relying on rock maple as the main fretboard material on its electrics.

    Related:

    To TPP or Not to TPP: Trump May Rekindle Abandoned Pacific Trade Partnership
    Trump Directs Cabinet to Look Into Rejoining TPP Trade Agreement
    State Department: US, China ‘At a Good Point’ on Trade Issue
    Tags:
    guitar, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Siberia-Style Spring: Mass Hill Descent in Bikini Hits Record
    Siberia-Style Spring: Mass Hill Descent in Bikini Hits Record
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse