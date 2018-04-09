Register
18:25 GMT +309 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Chinese 100 yuan notes

    Is China Preparing a Yuan Surprise in the Trade War With the US?

    © AFP 2018/ FRED DUFOUR
    Business
    Get short URL
    3270

    US President Donald Trump imposed 10% and 25% tariffs on imported aluminum and steel respectively on March 8, 2018, prompting a harsh response from China, which has so far suffered the most under the new regulation.

    China is viewing a gradual depreciation of the yuan as one of the possible instruments in a trade war with the US, reports Bloomberg news, citing sources familiar with the matter.

    They are currently performing a two-pronged analysis of the yuan in terms of the current situation with the US. One scenario supposes using it in trade negotiations, the other — devaluing it to negate effects of the trade tariffs that curb export.

    READ MORE: Trump Says Believes China to Take Down Trade Barriers

    According to the media outlet's sources, it doesn't mean that devaluing the yuan is a done deal, as it requires approval at the top level, but noted that such an option is being examined.

    US President Donald Trump imposed the trade tariffs on steel and aluminum on March 8, although it has temporarily excluded some of the countries from being affected by it, such as Canada, Mexico and European countries. China, which will reportedly suffer the most from the tariffs (with an estimated $150 billion loss annually), has imposed 10-25% in taxes on 128 categories of goods imported from the US as a reciprocal measure.

    READ MORE: Chinese Ambassador Calls New US Tariff Policy 'Step in Wrong Direction'

    Trump later expressed his opinion that eventually Beijing will lift its trade barriers, as it's "the right thing to do" and that the intellectual property theft issue with China will be resolved. Beijing, for its part, announced that it doesn't want to wage a trade war with the US, but noted that is ready to do so if needed. The spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on April 9, that Washington is solely responsible for starting the latest trade war.

    Related:

    Cost of Possible US-China Trade War Becomes More Apparent - Analysts
    White House Explains How US Would Win Trade War With China
    US Treasury Secretary: There is Potential For US Trade War With China
    US, China Flex Naval Muscles Amid Ongoing Trade War
    'Trade War With China Will Hurt US, Cause Political Problems for Trump'- Prof.
    Tags:
    import tariffs, US-China relations, trade war, yuan, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Easter Celebrations: Orthodox Christians Mark Christ's Resurrection
    Easter Celebrations: Orthodox Christians Mark Christ's Resurrection
    Google It
    Google It
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok