Register
04:44 GMT +323 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Chinese and US flags. (File)

    China Mulls Higher Tariffs on US Imports

    © AP Photo/ Ted S. Warren
    Business
    Get short URL
    160

    BEIJING (Sputnik) - China’s Commerce Ministry on Friday unveiled a list of 128 imported US goods, including American pork, fruits and wine, subject to higher duties, in a bid to offset the recent metal tariffs imposed by Washington.

    The authority said it would study public feedback and accept suggestions from businesses and experts until the end of March, before making a decision.

    Earlier in March, US President Donald Trump signed an order to impose a 25-percent import tax on steel and 10-percent duties on aluminium, effective this Friday. It was followed by a memorandum on Thursday to impose $60 billion in extra tariffs on China over allegations of intellectual theft.

    Financial Markets Wall Street Download Comp Tag as... Cancel Apply Back to search results3of26,228 results FINANCIAL MARKETS WALL STREET Overview Download now Trader Fred DeMarco, left, works with colleagues in a booth on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, March 22, 2018. Stocks are falling sharply and bond prices are climbing after the Trump administration moved to place tariffs on some goods imported from China and restrict Chinese investment.
    © AP Photo/ Richard Drew
    Stock Indexes Fall, Dow Jones Down 700 Points After Trump Signs Anti-China Tariffs
    Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lu Kang responded to Trump's new policy, promising that China would take retaliatory measures against the United States in the event new tariffs are imposed on Chinese products.

    Recently, Chinese embassy said that China was disappointed by the US decision to slap billions worth of tariffs on its imports, urging Washington to reconsider the move.

    "It is a typical unilateral trade protectionist action. China is strongly disappointed and firmly opposes such an action," the statement read. "We urge the U.S. to cease and desist, make cautious decisions, and avoid placing China-U.S. trade relations in danger."

    The Chinese mission said Beijing had made "sincere" proposals on how to address the existing US-China trade imbalance, estimated by Trump last year at almost $800 billion, but warned it was ready for a trade war.

    Combine harvesters crop soybeans. (File)
    © AFP 2018/ YASUYOSHI CHIBA
    China Syndrome: Beijing Readies Response to US Declaration of Trade War
    "China does not want a trade war with anyone. But China is not afraid of and will not recoil from a trade war. China is confident and capable of facing any challenge. If a trade war were initiated by the U.S., China would fight to the end to defend its own legitimate interests with all necessary measures," it said.

    China argued that the US trade policy was self-defeating and would harm the interests of US consumers, companies, and financial markets, as well as jeopardize international trade order and world economic stability.

     

    Related:

    US Slaps Higher Tariffs on Chinese Aluminum After Dumping Revealed
    'Attack on Normal Global Trade Order': China Urges US to Scrap Metal Tariffs
    China Iron, Steel Association Slams US Decision to Set Metal Import Tariffs
    Will Tariff Wall Against China Make America Great Again?
    Tags:
    protectionism, import tariffs, United States, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Winners Are... 10 Best Places to Visit in Russia
    The Winners Are... 10 Best Places to Visit in Russia
    Pay the Price
    Pay the Price
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse