Register
07:02 GMT +304 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A Chinese national flag flutters in the wind in between a high-rise residential and office complex in Beijing, China. (File)

    China Moves to Unite WTO Members Against US Protectionist Policy

    © AP Photo/ Andy Wong
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 50

    BEIJING (Sputnik) - China calls on all the member states of the World Trade Organization (WTO) to take steps in cooperation with Beijing to resist the protectionist policy implemented by the United States, the permanent envoy of China to WTO said Wednesday.

    On Tuesday, the Office of the US Trade Representative said in a press release that the United States was set to impose additional tariffs on around 1,300 Chinese products.

    "The list of proposed measures recently published by the United States is an intentional and major violation of the basic WTO principles. In the context of these wrong US steps, China is planning to resort to the WTO dispute settlement mechanism. At the same time we call on all the WTO member states to stand firm against the US trade protectionism along with China," Zhang Xiangchen said, as quoted by the press service of the Chinese Ministry of Commerce on its Weibo account.

    Chinese and US flags. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Ted S. Warren
    Beijing Says Ready to Give Mirror Response to New US Tariffs
    Earlier, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce stated that Beijing is ready to adopt "mirror-like" measures in response to the new US tariffs, saying that the concrete measures would be announced soon.

    Recently, China officially told the World Trade Organization that it would impose $611.5 million in tariffs on $2.75 billion of US imports as a response to the US tariffs on steel and aluminium imports announced on March 23.

    Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Ministry’s spokesman Lu Kang said that Chinese authorities plan to resort to the dispute settlement mechanism of the World Trade Organization in order to find a solution to the ongoing Beijing-Washington tensions in the sphere of trade.

    "The activities of the US side have significantly violated the basic principles of the WTO. Against the backdrop of these wrong US steps, China plans to resort to the WTO dispute settlement mechanism in the near future," Lu said.

    According to the spokesman, the Chinese side strongly condemns the announcement of the tariffs.

    Related:

    Stocks Tumble After Trump Slaps Tariffs on $60B in Chinese Imports
    China Responds to US Trade Barriers With 15-25% Tariffs' Boost on American Goods
    ‘Hard to Overstate Political Theater' of Trump's Anti-Chinese Tariffs - Author
    Tags:
    import tariffs, World Trade Organization (WTO), China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Palestinians' Mass Protests on Gaza Border in Pictures
    Palestinians' Mass Protests on Gaza Border in Pictures
    Border or Bust
    Border or Bust
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse