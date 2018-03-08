Foreign Ministers of 11 Asian, American States Sign TPP Deal Without US - Chile

The agreement was signed after 11 TPP countries agreed to revive the free-trade deal which will be called the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) in November 2017.

The TPP deal endeavors to remove trade barriers among its member states, was originally signed in 2015 by Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore, the United States and Vietnam.

However, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on the US withdrawal from the agreement as he believes the deal is against American national interests.

Recently, Trump has softened its stance toward the agreement, saying that he might be open to the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade agreement if there were substantial improvements made to the deal.

