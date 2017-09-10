Register
21:19 GMT +310 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Oil rig

    Premonition of War: Japan Backs US Plan to Curb N Korea's Oil Imports

    Pixabay
    Business
    Get short URL
    430131

    The US Treasury’s proposal to target North Korea’s oil imports is very similar in spirit to the oil embargo that the US slapped on Imperial Japan in 1941 which triggered the attack on Pearl Harbor, thus bringing the prospect of a full-scale military conflict closer.

    Kristian Rouz — US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's proposal last week to target North Korea's oil imports via a new round of sanctions bears a striking resemblance to a similar move which led to full-scale US involvement in WWII almost eighty years ago.

    The US oil embargo against Imperial Japan in 1941, which relied heavily on imported fuel, led to the tragic events of Pearl Harbor. The current prospect of an oil embargo against North Korea, which is also heavily dependent on the imported oil, brings war closer.

    Soldiers during a military parade marking the 105th birthday of Kim Il-Sung, the founder of North Korea, in Pyongyang
    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    'Fair Measure': North Korea Vows 'Physical' Response to New UN Security Council Sanctions
    Secretary Mnuchin said last week that the Department of the Treasury might pursue a policy of slapping trade sanctions on any nation involved in trade with North Korea. Pyongyang's nuclear and ballistic missile programs are indeed dependent on imported materials, parts, and technology, but Mnuchin's proposal is said to be targeting North Korea's oil imports.

    Elevated tensions on the Korean Peninsula are already in danger of resulting in a full-scale military conflict. Pyongyang has launched a projectile over Japan, and conducted its most-powerful-yet nuclear test, which is believed to be a subterranean hydrogen bomb test.

    North Korea claims it can mount an H-bomb on its existing ballistic missiles in order to attack either the US allies in the region, such as Japan and South Korea, or the US territory of Guam, or the US mainland — if Pyongyang indeed has an inter-continental ballistic missile.

    In the most recent development, Japan has voiced support for Secretary Mnuchin's plans to curb North Korea's oil imports, with Japan's Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera supposing such a move. This would effectively prevent further ballistic missile launches.

    "Japan's security environment, including North Korea is increasingly grave — perhaps it's at the most serious state in the post-war period," Onodera said in an interview. "If North Korea-bound oil, mainly coming from China, decreases through pressure from the international community, it will be difficult for North Korea to operate its missile brigades."

    The state flag of Japan.
    © Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova
    Japan Expands Economic Sanctions Against North Korea
    Indeed, facing the prospect of US Treasury sanctions, mainland China might reassess its approach to trade with North Korea. The Chinese financial sector and foreign trade are dependent on the US financial system, through the dollar-powered system of international money transactions, for example.

    Amid slower growth and mounting headwinds to its foreign trade, China might opt to cease or significantly decrease its oil shipments to Pyongyang in order to avoid the possible disruptions which the US Treasury's sanctions might cause.

    Subsequently, North Korea might find itself with only a limited amount of fuel left, and rush to undertake a similar effort to that of Imperial Japan's in 1941 — a desperate attack against the US, its allies, or third nations, depending on its nuclear warhead delivery capabilities.

    Pyongyang city civilians celebrate the successful completion of the hydrostatic test for the intercontinental ballistic rocket installation in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang September 6, 2017
    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    Pyongyang's Crude: Three Reasons Why North Korea Doesn't Fear US Oil Embargo
    On August 1, 1941, the US oil embargo against Imperial Japan went into effect, and the island nation found itself with only enough oil reserves enough to power its Navy for two years at best. Already involved in the WWII, Japan made the decision to attack Pearl Harbor in order to unlock — albeit temporarily, direct access to the oil supply of the Dutch East Indies.

    North Korea sees its situation as quite similar to Imperial Japan's outlook in the early 1940s. Surrounded by the hostile capitalist countries, and struggling to preserve Juche, a bizarre mix of Marxism and traditional Oriental state governance, Pyongyang, deprived of the vital strategic commodity, might conclude that an attack on the US is its only feasible option.

    Now, mainland China has warned it would protect North Korea only if Pyongyang is attacked first. Should North Korea make the first move, Beijing's position is unclear, but the global mess entailing a nuclear launch would diminish the effect of the US Treasury sanctions, allowing China to continue its oil supply to Pyongyang.

    Russia appears to have the most weighted position on the issue. While saying the UN sanctions against North Korea don't work, Russia calls for a lengthy process of economic integration of North Korea into the regional economic structure, which would eventually defuse Pyongyang's suspicion and hostility toward the outer world, thus putting the prospect of nuclear war off the table for good.

    Related:

    US Resolution Draft Seeks Oil Embargo on N Korea, Asset Freeze on Kim Jong Un
    Kremlin Rules Out Suspension of Russian Oil Supplies to North Korea
    Seoul Proposes to Halt Oil Shipments to North Korea After Nuclear Test
    Tags:
    sanctions, oil embargo, oil, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Japan, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cats on Tracks: A Ride Aboard the Japanese Feline Train Cafe
    Cats on Tracks: A Ride Aboard the Japanese Feline Train Cafe
    Saving Private Jihadi
    Saving Private Jihadi
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok