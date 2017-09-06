US Resolution Draft Seeks Oil Embargo on N Korea, Asset Freeze on Kim Jong Un

The text of the US draft resolution as a response to North Korean latest nuclear test was revealed.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States is asking the UN Security Council to impose an oil embargo on North Korea and block the assets of the country's leader Kim Jong Un after the most recent nuclear test, according to a draft resolution document on Wednesday.

In addition, the administration of President Donald Trump demands that all payments to North Korean workers sent from other states are stopped, the resolution said as cited by the Agence France-Presse (AFP).

© Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev Kremlin Rules Out Suspension of Russian Oil Supplies to North Korea Amid Calls for More Sanctions

US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said tat an emergency UNSC meeting over Pyongyang's nuclear test hat the UN should vote on a new North Korean resolution drafted by the US on Monday next week.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told US State Secretary Rex Tillerson in a phone conversation on Wednesday that Russia is ready to consider a draft UN Security Council resolution on North Korea under certain conditions.

At the same time, Russian President Vladimir Putin told journalists at the BRICS summit in China that North Korea will not abandon the development of nuclear weapons under the pressure of sanctions since it regards this program as a security issue, thus, the problem could only be solved by diplomatic means.

When asked if Russia could suspend oil supplies to North Korea, the Kremlin said it is impossible.