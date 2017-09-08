Register
16:18 GMT +308 September 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Electric vehicles

    Electric Vehicles to Overtake Petrol Cars With 'Tipping Point' in Early 2020s

    CC0 / Pixabay
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 3920

    BMW and Jaguar Land Rover have followed Volvo in announcing plans to switch over to producing exclusively electric and hybrid cars. A car industry expert told Sputnik why more and more manufacturers are ditching petrol and diesel engines.

    BMW and Jaguar Land Rover announced on Thursday, September 7, they were both planning to phase out the production of petrol and diesel engine cars.

    It follows Volvo's decision earlier this year to switch over to entirely producing electric or hybrid cars by 2020.

    What's Driving the Change? 

    Other European car manufacturers are now set to follow suit and David Bailey, a professor of industry at Aston University in Birmingham, said one of the factors driving the change was that the European Union was bringing in much tougher standards on carbon dioxide emissions in 2021.

    "Companies will face fines if they don't hit the targets and this will especially hit the German manufacturers, who produce bigger cars with bigger engines," Professor Bailey told Sputnik.

    Professor Bailey said the technology had also improved massively in recent years and the cost of electric cars was also falling as cheaper batteries became available.

    "There will be a tipping point in the early 2020s when electric cars will outperform the combustion engine, in terms of value for money and performance, and then you will see a big switch over," Professor Bailey predicted.

    "The other big factor is the dieselgate scandal, which hit Volkswagen, and there are big restrictions planned on diesel and petrol cars," said Professor Bailey, who pointed out that the British government planned to ban the sale of traditional cars in 2040 and the Scottish government had set an even earlier deadline of 2032.

    "The [British] government has a manifesto commitment for almost all cars and vans on our roads to be zero emission by 2050. We believe this would necessitate all new cars and van being zero emission vehicles by 2040," said Jesse Norman, the parliamentary under-secretary at the Department for Transport, in a recent written answer to a question in the House of Commons.

    Lack of Infrastructure for e-Cars

    Professor Bailey said the problem was that the infrastructure for electric cars was not keeping up with the increase in sales.

    "I have been driving one for four years and now I'm struggling to find charging points because I'm competing with so many other people who have bought electric cars recently," he told Sputnik.

    He said Britain needed to invest heavily in electric charging points and cited Norway as a role model.

    "There [Norway], one in five cars are electric, there is much better infrastructure, and they are allowed to drive in bus lanes and the whole approach is more holistic," Professor Bailey said.

    He said that over the next decade the landscape will change enormously in Europe and petrol stations will start closing down, or being converted to electric charging stations.

    Irreversible Trend

    BMW said that by 2025 it planned to be producing 12 electric models — including an electric Mini, which will be available in 2019 — and 13 hybrid versions.

    "The trend towards electric mobility is irreversible. But it will happen in different ways and at various speeds in different parts of the world. The change in China is just one example," said BMW director Klaus Frohlich.

    Jaguar Land Rover, which is owned by India's Tata company, said by 2020 all its cars would have an electric or hybrid version, the first of which would be the Jaguar I-Pace, which will go on sale next year. It said it had also engineered an electric version of the classic Jaguar E-type.

    Global Change

    But it is not just Europe where things are changing.

    "In the US Tesla are shaking things up. Their shares are now more highly valued on the stock exchange than General Motors or Ford, even though they sell a fraction of the number of cars. General Motors has produced the Chevrolet Bolt, to compete with Tesla, but Ford is a long way behind," Professor Bailey told Sputnik.

    He said Nissan was investing heavily in new technology while Toyota was looking more towards hydrogen vehicles.

    "But the Chinese are going for it in a big way. Half a million electric cars were sold in China last year and the government there are investing very heavily in it, partly because of the improvements it could make to air quality," he concluded.

    Related:

    BMW Expects Emission-Cutting Cost to Fall Within 2-Digit Million Euro Range
    Supervolcanoes Could Herald a 'Gold Rush' for Lithium to Power Electric Cars
    Up and Away! MAKS 2019 Airshow in Russia to Feature Electric Flying Cars (PHOTO)
    Demand for Electric Cars May Spark New Chinese Investment in India
    Tags:
    diesel, petrol, hybrid vehicle, electric cars, Volvo, BMW, Sweden, Germany, China, Birmingham, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (September 2-8)
    This Week in Pictures (September 2-8)
    Sovereignty Now
    Sovereignty Now
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok