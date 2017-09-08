Battery-Powered Beauty: Jaguar Unveils Electric Version of Iconic E-Type (VIDEO)

Jaguar has unveiled its first electric car, the E-type Zero, a model that is being hailed as the "most beautiful electric car in the world."

Luxury carmaker Jaguar has created an E-type with a difference: its first fully electric car, the E-type Zero.

The new model is billed by Jaguar as the "most beautiful electric car in the world," invoking the words of Italian racing driver Enzo Ferrari, who reputedly praised the original E-type as "the most beautiful ever made."

The car is based on the legendary 1968 Series 1.5 E-Type Roadster, which was originally fitted with an XK 6-cylinder engine. This time, there is a battery under the hood which powers an electric motor capable of reaching 220 kilowatts (295 horsepower).

How brilliant is the Jaguar E-type Zero?! Electric powertrain developing 220kW allows for 0-62mph in 5.5s. Beyond cool! #jaguarelectrifies pic.twitter.com/JXi9iBZntE — Dean Slavnich (@deanslavnich) 7 сентября 2017 г.

Jaguar says the 40-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack is able to drive up to 270 km on a single charge, and can be recharged in 6 to 7 hours. It can reach a speed of 100 km/h (62 m/h) in just 5.5 seconds.

​The car was unveiled at the Jaguar Land Rover Tech Fest in London on Wednesday, but as yet there is no statement about how many will be produced and at what price. ​

​The E-type Zero was presented to the public just after the company announced a pledge to produce only electric or hybrid cars from 2020. Fellow carmaker BMW also announced on Wednesday that it plans to produce 12 all-electric models by 2025.

@Jaguar the #etypezero needs to be a production car. It was the first electric car to stop me in my tracks — ModeratelyManic (@ModeratelyManic) 7 сентября 2017 г.

Jaguar electrifying the #EType to make it age-relevant is like da Vinci doing this to the Mona Lisa. It's unnecessary. #etypezero pic.twitter.com/8wOvqVLOwj — Amaan Ahmed (@MrAhmedSays) 8 сентября 2017 г.

The original E-type.