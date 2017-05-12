Register
19:32 GMT +312 May 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    In this Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017 photo, Wei Jianjun, chairman of Great Wall Motors Ltd., second from right, speaks as a newly unveiled Haval SUV H6 model is displayed during a reception celebrating it sales passing the one million mark, at Great Wall headquarters in Baoding in north China's Hebei province.

    As Trump's Rhetoric Pushes US Manufacturers Out of Mexico, China Leans In

    © AP Photo/ Andy Wong
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 8510

    Chinese car maker Great Wall Motors has announced that it is considering a major manufacturing plant in Mexico. It comes as several US car companies have faced significant pressure from US President Donald Trump to invest domestically, rather than abroad, including Ford, which recently abandoned a multibillion dollar plant in Mexico.

    Ford Focus
    © Flickr/ Claudio Núñez
    Ford CEO Explains Decision to Scrap Mexico Factory, and It's Not About Trump
    A skeleton shell of a factory lies gathering dust in San Luis Potosi in central Mexico. There are no workers or economic activity, but the building is a brand new construction of metal and concrete. It was supposed to modern US$1.6 billion car factory for Ford Motors.

    Then Donald Trump was elected to make "America great again."

    Ford responded by abandoning their factory, despite it already having been built. Instead, Ford will invest US$700 million in Flat Rock Assembly in Michigan.

    Trump was quick to announce a domestic policy victory.

    Throughout his campaign, Donald Trump galvanized crowds by promising to force US companies to invest within the US' borders.

    Although popular with Trump's base, some economic analysts are concerned that Trump's populist rhetoric will have a harmful knock-on effect or other businesses, who could then pass on higher costs to US consumers.

    In San Luis Potosi, a network of suppliers who had bet on a growing customer base that would emerge due to Ford's new car plant, are already feeling the pinch, as earlier projections of manufacturing, contracting and indirect jobs are falling short.

    San Luis Potosi is expected to lose out on billions of dollars over the next five years.

    However, China may step in to help. On Friday May 12, Great Wall — China's largest SUV and pickup maker — announced that is considering an auto plant in three Mexican states.

    The carmaker's chairman Wei Jianjun did add that an uncertain policy environment meant the details of the plan were still in flux, indicating that the Chinese are still unsure of what to make of US President Trump, three months into his term.

    "Our plans to go to the American market haven't changed," Wei told reporters in Shanghai.

    "First we want to see how things work and then make a decision."

    Wei also revealed that the firm aimed to sell 100,000 cars globally overseas by 2020, up from 20,000-30,000 vehicles now, including in the US.

    If Great Wall does choose to invest in Mexico, the US car manufacturers loss could be the Chinese's gain.

    Related:

    China Agrees to Let US Sell Beef, Other Major Products - Trump
    US-China Relations 'Hitting New High', Commerce Secretary Ross Claims
    Win-Win vs Zero-Sum Game: How China Managed to Overcome Global Economic Slowdown
    Tags:
    car market, manufacturing, business, trade, Trump administration, Great Wall Motors, Ford, Donald Trump, San Luis Potosi, China, United States, Mexico
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Full Disclosure
    Full Disclosure
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok