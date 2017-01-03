Ford CEO Explains Decision to Scrap Mexico Factory, and It's Not About Trump

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Market conditions, not pressure from US President-elect Donald Trump, was behind the Ford motor company’s decision not to build a new production facility in Mexico, Ford CEO Mark Fields said on Tuesday.

"We’ve seen small cars markedly decline…we’re looking at our capacity for demand, and it became very clear that we don’t need this plant and we can use an existing facility in Mexico," Fields said in an interview with CNBC.

Earlier, Ford announced it would invest $700 million and add 700 jobs at its Flat Rock, Michigan plant over the next four years.

© AP Photo/ Amy Sancetta, File General Motors Strikes Back After Trump's Tax Threat: Cruze Models Built in US

Instead of creating a new plant in Mexico to build its Ford Focus automobile, the company will move production of those vehicles to an existing facility in Mexico.

The Ford CEO stressed, however, that none of the 3,600 jobs will be affected at the Michigan plant where the Ford Focus is currently produced.

Fields noted he informed Trump as well as Vice President-elect Mike Pence of the decision.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!