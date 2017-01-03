Register
    Ford CEO Explains Decision to Scrap Mexico Factory, and It's Not About Trump

    The Ford CEO explained why the company decided not to build a new plant in Mexico (Donald Trump is not involved, allegedly).

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Market conditions, not pressure from US President-elect Donald Trump, was behind the Ford motor company’s decision not to build a new production facility in Mexico, Ford CEO Mark Fields said on Tuesday.

    "We’ve seen small cars markedly decline…we’re looking at our capacity for demand, and it became very clear that we don’t need this plant and we can use an existing facility in Mexico," Fields said in an interview with CNBC.

    Earlier, Ford announced it would invest $700 million and add 700 jobs at its Flat Rock, Michigan plant over the next four years.

    Instead of creating a new plant in Mexico to build its Ford Focus automobile, the company will move production of those vehicles to an existing facility in Mexico.

    The Ford CEO stressed, however, that none of the 3,600 jobs will be affected at the Michigan plant where the Ford Focus is currently produced.

    Fields noted he informed Trump as well as Vice President-elect Mike Pence of the decision.

    Tags:
    Ford Motor Company, Mark Fields, Donald Trump, Mexico, United States
      jas
      Make a pickup truck with real bumpers, not plastic, so buyers don't have to buy after market parts or search junkyards for real, metal bumpers.

      And put dual fuel tanks on again.
