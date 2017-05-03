Register
03 May 2017
    Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan shake hands prior to their talks in Putin's residence in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Wednesday, May 3, 2017

    Putin: Russia, Turkey Agree on Comprehensive Decision to Lift Trade Restrictions

    Moscow and Ankara have agreed on a decision to lift mutual trade restrictions, according to the Russian president. However, Russia's ban on Turkish tomato imports will stay for a while due to economic reasons.

    BOCHAROV RUCHEY (Russia), (Sputnik) — Russia and Turkey have agreed on a comprehensive decision to cancel mutual trade restrictions, as any restrictions have negative impact on the economy and producers, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday.

    "You have asked, when it will be possible to say that the restrictions, which were imposed earlier, have been removed. You can say about that today… Any restrictions destroy the economy and finally inflict damage to our producers," Putin said at a press conference after talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

    The sides have reached arrangements on a complex decision devoted to trade restrictions during the bilateral meeting, Putin added.

    Erdogan noted that the results of these talks "would be visible" in several days.

    The implementation of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline project and the Akkuyu nuclear power plant goes in accordance with the outlined schedule, the Turkish president stated.

    Restrictions on visa-free travel and supplies of tomatoes from Turkey to Russia will remain yet, Putin told reporters.

    "We asked our Turkish partners and friends to understand that after the well-known tragic events, when these restrictions were introduced, life developed and did not stand still. This is connected with tomato production. Our agricultural producers took significant amounts of loans and credit resources. This is a rather long production cycle, connected in our climatic conditions with the construction of greenhouse structures and so on," Putin said.

    "On this type of goods, restrictions will remain for the time being, as well as on visa-free travel," the president said.

    A Kurdish fighter
    © AFP 2017/ DELIL SOULEIMAN
    Kurds of Discord: Turkey-US Tensions Reach Critical Level Ahead of Raqqa Fight
    At the beginning of 2016, Russia imposed a number of restrictive measures, including a ban on food and flowers imports, on Turkey in response to the downing of a Russian military aircraft by a Turkish fighter jet in Syria on November 24, 2015.

    In June, following Turkey's apology to Russia for the November 2015 incident, the sides began a reconciliation process. In August, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia would gradually lift the economic restrictions imposed on Turkey.

    On October 10, Putin announced the removal of embargo on Turkish fresh and dried oranges, tangerines, peaches, nectarines, plums and sloes.

    Downing of Russian SU-24, Vladimir Putin, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey, Russia
