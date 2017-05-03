Putin: Russia to Invest $22Bln in Construction of Turkey's Akkuyu NPP

SOCHI (Sputnik) — The total amount of Russian investments in the project with Moscow's participation to build the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Turkey will be $22 billion, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday.

"The overall amount of Russian investment in it will be $22 billion," Putin said at a news conference after talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Russia and Turkey signed an agreement to construct and operate Turkey's first nuclear power plant at the Akkuyu site in the southern Turkish province of Mersin in May 2010. The plant is expected to produce about 35 billion kilowatt-hours a year.