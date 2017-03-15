Register
16:26 GMT +315 March 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    The People's Republic of China flag and the U.S. Stars and Stripes fly along Pennsylvania Avenue near the US Capitol during Chinese President Hu Jintao's state visit in Washington, DC, US on January 18, 2011.

    How China Can Use US TPP Mistakes to Solidify Own Positions in Asia-Pacific

    © REUTERS/ Hyungwon Kang
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 47 0 0

    Representatives of 15 countries will have trade talks in Chile on March 14-15, with the key issue on the agenda being how to integrate the economies and trade relations in the Asia-Pacific Region.

    A demonstrator holds a fan with No! TPP in a protest against the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal at a sit-in demonstration in front of the parliament building in Tokyo
    © AFP 2017/ TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA
    No Thanks: China 'Would Get Indigestion' From Involvement in Failed TPP Project
    The meeting is taking place after United States President Donald Trump signed an executive order to withdraw the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) free trade deal. Intensively promoted by the administration of Barack Obama, the agreement was labelled by Trump as bad and dangerous for the American labor market.

    China will be represented at the talks by government special envoy for Latin America Ying Heming.

    Commentators note that although China has agreed to participate in the negotiations in Chile, Beijing has stated that they are not related to the TPP agenda.  Thus, China wants to distant itself from the deal previously spearheaded by Washington.

    According to a report in the South China Morning Post, Beijing’s decision to join the meeting was due to China’s growing role in developing trade agreements in the Asia-Pacific region.

    TPP
    © Fotolia/ Yuge17
    Chileans Protest Against Attempt to Revive TPP Deal
    Nevertheless, Beijing has long been skeptical about the TPP and regarded the deal as part of Washington’s effort to deter China.

    China’s attitude to the TPP has not changed though, according to Cheng Fengying, an expert at the Center for World Economy of the Chinese Institute for Modern International Studies.

    "First of all, it should be made clear that the meeting in Chile is a high-level international meeting on economic integration in the Asia-Pacific region, including the members of the TPP and other regional powers. It is not a meeting under the flag of the TPP," the expert told Sputnik China.

    Moreover, China cannot take part in TPP sessions because Beijing is not part of this mechanism. Earlier, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying noted that a Chinese delegation was invited by Chile, the current chair of the TPP.

    "The talks are expected to focus on economic cooperation in the Asia-Pacific regions after Washington’s withdrawal from the TPP deal. China’s admission to the agreement will not be in discussion. Moreover, Beijing has not called for its admission to the deal," Cheng Fengying explained.

    The People's Republic of China flag and the U.S. Stars and Stripes fly along Pennsylvania Avenue near the US Capitol during Chinese President Hu Jintao's state visit in Washington, DC, US on January 18, 2011.
    © REUTERS/ Hyungwon Kang
    China Against Trade War With US - Premier
    The TPP deal was initially politicized and participants of the talks in Chile will try to remove this barrier and focus on developing options for deeper economic integration, according to Ekaterina Arapova, an expert at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO).

    "The talks could provide a platform for an analysis of the current global disintegrational processes. Moreover, the reasons behind the failure of the TPP may be partially discussed. At the same time, the meeting is portrayed not as a TPP forum, in order to diminish the negative emotional and judgmental context around the agreement," Arapova said.

    According to her, the goal of the meeting is not to "revive the TPP in its initial form" but to work out a framework for regional trade ties and further integration.

    Giant Dragon
    © Flickr/ Martijn Nijenhuis
    China's New Silk Road to Facilitate Transit to a 'New Form of International Relations'
    Arapova continued that the negotiations in Chile could focus on working out new socially-oriented integration and cooperation formats. Such a strategy complies with Beijing’s approach to regional integration.

    "In its domestic efforts, China is now trying to work out socially-oriented principles and technologies, including improving living standards and protecting the environment. In this case, China’s domestic and foreign interests are the same," she pointed out.

    Many experts also suggest that China will learn a lesson from Washington’s mistakes in the TTP deal and other flaws that prevented the development of Asia-Pacific integration processes.

     

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Japan 'Bracing for the Worst' in US Trade Negotiations After TPP Failure
    No Thanks: China 'Would Get Indigestion' From Involvement in Failed TPP Project
    It's High Time for China to Take Washington's Vacant Seat in TPP
    Russia-China Trade Ties Likely to Make a 'Breakthrough' in 2017
    Tags:
    cooperation, integration, trade, talks, Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), Donald Trump, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Syrian Kurds Showcase Traditional Attire at Fashion Show
    Military Pinups
    Deep Throat
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok