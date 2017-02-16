Register
01:23 GMT +316 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, center, gestures to European Council President Donald Tusk, left, and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker during a signing ceremony at an EU-China Summit meeting in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing Tuesday, July 12, 2016

    Message to Trump: EU to Hold Free Trade Summit With China

    © AP Photo/ How Hwee Young
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 2210

    In response to the White House’s rising economic nationalism, the European Union brings forward a summit with China to promote free trade and international cooperation.

    Ireland's Prime Minister Enda Kenny addresses journalists during a press conference in Dublin, Ireland, on June 24, 2016, following the result of the United Kingdom's EU referendum.
    © AFP 2016/ Paulo Nunes Dos Santos
    Ireland's PM Kenny Rejects 'Any Suggestion' of Exiting EU
    According to EU officials, the annual summit, usually held in mid-summer, may take place as soon as April or May in Brussels at the request of Beijing amid escalating economic conflicts with the US.

    The EU believes China intends to use the summit as a demonstration of Xi Jinping's rousing endorsement of globalization and multilateralism in the wake of the new US President Donald Trump's insistence on ‘America first' policies.

    "With an early summit, China wants to send a message to the United States that it has friends in Europe," one official, who helps formulate EU policy, was cited as saying by Reuters.

    An Indian national flag is flown next to the Chinese national emblem. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Andy Wong
    China Warns India Over Taiwanese Delegation Visit
    Europe itself is preparing for countermeasures if Trump follows through on his ideas including a plan to overhaul the US corporate tax system by taxing US companies' domestic sales and imports, while exempting their exports.

    Jyrki Katainen, the European Commission vice-president who oversees EU trade policy, said in a recent interview that the EU would have no other option but to act against the US if it decided to take steps against the union's interests or "against international rules in trade".

    The EU may still be concerned about the direction of its second-largest trading partner, yet China's vocal support for a strong, stable Europe and international institutions such as the United Nations becomes more important for the union at the time of Trump's inward-looking stance.

    "With this drive by some countries to undermine or weaken international institutions, we would want to see China supporting and believing in the United Nations, the World Trade Organization," a second EU official said.

    "If China wants to help uphold the rules-based global order, then we welcome that," said a third EU official. "But we also say: let's see some concrete steps."

    On Wednesday, President Trump  met with a group of executives from big-name retailers such as Target and Best Buy, as the industry leaders made the case that they believe a tax reform would inflict damage on their businesses.    

    Related:

    No Thanks: China 'Would Get Indigestion' From Involvement in Failed TPP Project
    China Accounts for 80% of Syria's Foreign Trade - Syrian Ambassador to China
    Some 5,000 Chinese Militants Fight in Syria - Syrian Ambassador to China
    Tags:
    tax, trade deal, Xi Jinping, Donald Trump, United States, China, EU
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    'Red Army' for Kids: Chinese Primary School Teaches Students Patriotism
    'Red Army' for Kids: Chinese Primary School Teaches Students Patriotism
    Let My Crimea Go!
    Let My Crimea Go!
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok