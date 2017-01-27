Trump Counselor Says Remittance Payments From US Mexico's Main Source of Income

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Mexico's main source of income derives from immigrants working in the United States sending remittance payments back home, Trump Senior Counselor Kellyanne Conway said in an interview on Friday.
"The number one source of income into Mexico are Mexicans working here and sending the money back," Conway stated in an interview with CBS News.
On Wednesday, Trump issued an executive order to begin construction of a wall along the US-Mexico border. Trump repeatedly has said Mexico will pay for it, including potentially by taxing remittances — a plan rejected by Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto who said he is committed to the free flow of such payments.
Conway also added that the Mexican government is opposed to construction of a border wall mainly because they want people and drugs to continue flowing into the United States.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete We have Mexicans working in Canada and it's great, they do the jobs we don't want to do. Who wants to pick fruits or vegetables or work the Tabacco fields. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete because they want people and drugs to continue flowing into the United States. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete THE truth; the more we hear it, up and down the ladder, in the Trump administration, the more it fits how corrupt the swamp has been. And like Reagan use to say, "“When you’re up to your keester in alligators, it’s easy to forget you came to drain the swamp.” I doubt that Regan had the same committed men him then, that Trump has today to do the same thing. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete marcanhalt, It's brilliant, isn't it, when a man reads an entire article, and then gives it back as though he were the one that just thought of it. My dad use to call those "brain farts".
