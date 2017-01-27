Register
27 January 2017
    US border patrol vehicle rides along the fence at the US-Mexican border near Naco, Mexico, Sunday, Jan. 13, 2008

    Trump Counselor Says Remittance Payments From US Mexico's Main Source of Income

    © AP Photo/ Guillermo Arias
    Business
    Donald Trump Senior Counselor Kellyanne Conway said Mexico derived its main income from the money of its citizens working in the United States.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Mexico's main source of income derives from immigrants working in the United States sending remittance payments back home, Trump Senior Counselor Kellyanne Conway said in an interview on Friday.

    "The number one source of income into Mexico are Mexicans working here and sending the money back," Conway stated in an interview with CBS News.

    On Wednesday, Trump issued an executive order to begin construction of a wall along the US-Mexico border. Trump repeatedly has said Mexico will pay for it, including potentially by taxing remittances — a plan rejected by Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto who said he is committed to the free flow of such payments.

    US border patrol vehicle rides along the fence at the US-Mexican border near Naco, Mexico, Sunday, Jan. 13, 2008
    © AP Photo/ Guillermo Arias
    Another Brick in the Wall: Mexican Company to Help Trump Secure the Border
    Conway noted the dependence of Mexico on the economy of the United States is the reason why Mexican retaliation against the United States for the border wall or for trying to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) would not work.

    Conway also added that the Mexican government is opposed to construction of a border wall mainly because they want people and drugs to continue flowing into the United States.

      Mitach2002
      We have Mexicans working in Canada and it's great, they do the jobs we don't want to do. Who wants to pick fruits or vegetables or work the Tabacco fields.
      jas
      because they want people and drugs to continue flowing into the United States.
      ---
      Yep.
      marcanhalt
      THE truth; the more we hear it, up and down the ladder, in the Trump administration, the more it fits how corrupt the swamp has been. And like Reagan use to say, "“When you’re up to your keester in alligators, it’s easy to forget you came to drain the swamp.” I doubt that Regan had the same committed men him then, that Trump has today to do the same thing.
      marcanhaltin reply tomarcanhalt(Show commentHide comment)
      marcanhalt, It's brilliant, isn't it, when a man reads an entire article, and then gives it back as though he were the one that just thought of it. My dad use to call those "brain farts".
