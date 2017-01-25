Trump Orders Funding for New Immigrant Detention Centers Along Mexico Border

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump ordered the Secretary of Homeland Security to identify sources of funding to construct and operate new immigration detention centers along the southern border with Mexico, the White House said on Wednesday.
"The Secretary shall take all appropriate action and allocate all legally available resources to immediately construct, operate, control, or establish contracts to construct, operate or control facilities to detain aliens at or near the land border with Mexico," Trump ordered.
