Mexican President Says His Country Will Not Pay for Wall

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto stressed that his country will not pay for a wall along the border with the United States, following US President Donald Trump’s announcement of his immediate construction plan.
"Mexico does not believe in walls… I've said it before, Mexico will not pay for any wall," Pena Nieto emphasized in a televised address on Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, Trump issued an executive order aimed at speeding up the construction of the wall along the US-Mexico border, delivering on his signature campaign pledge.
Top Mexican politicians and former officials largely regarded Trump’s announcement as an insult to the Mexican government and urged president Nieto to reconsider his travel plans to the United States.
Nieto is scheduled to hold a meeting with Trump in Washington on January 31.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I suspect that his overnight bag will not be much more than a carry-on toothbrush. He does not dare stay longer with so many anxious elitists waiting for him back in Mexico City. "Keep the plane revved up, and the tequila on ice as he will need all the courage he can get once he is done talking with Trump. Vios con Dios!" Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete This is how it is with a POTUS who actually loves the US. some of the other governments can't understand what happened.
