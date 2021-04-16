Register
22:46 GMT16 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    President Joe Biden, accompanied by Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, walks from the Oval Office to speak at a news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, April 16, 2021, in Washington.

    Biden Discusses With Japan Prime Minister Challenges Posed By China, North Korea

    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/10/1082651228_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_2e2448afb9d2d53aa00ce5e3235068ce.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202104161082651260-biden-discusses-with-japan-prime-minister-challenges-posed-by-china-north-korea/

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden met in-person with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and discussed the challenges posed by China and North Korea as well as climate change, the coronavirus pandemic and the countries’ shared values.

    "It’s been my pleasure to welcome Prime Minister Suga to the White House," Biden said in during a press conference following the meeting on Friday. "This is our first in-person meeting here, the first head of state that I’ve asked in my administration to come to the White House."

    Biden thanked Suga for making the long trip to Washington and noted they have already met virtually during the G7 meeting and the Quad leaders summit.

    "I greatly appreciate the chance to spend time with you in-person and to make our exchange of ideas face-to-face. There is no substitute for face-to-face discussions," Biden said. "Both Prime Minister Suga and I value the incredible partnership that exists not just between our governments, but between the Japanese people and the American people."

    Suga echoed Biden’s sentiments and emphasized that the US-Japan relationship is increasingly important given the security environment in the Indo-Pacific region.

    Moreover, Biden announced the resumption of the Mansfield Fellowship Program - named after the late US Senator and Ambassador to Japan Mike Mansfield - that is designed to forge people-to-people connections between Japan and the United States.

    The United States and Japan are committed to working together to confront challenges emanating from China and North Korea while opposing attempts to change the status quo in the Indo-Pacific region, but pursue diplomatic options, the leaders of the two countries said.

    "Today, Prime Minister Suga and I affirmed our iron-clad support for US-Japanese alliance and for our shared security. We committed to working together to take on the challenges from China and on issues like the East China Sea, the South China Sea as well as North Korea to ensure the future of our free and open Indo-Pacific," US President Joe Biden said after a meeting with Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

    Biden described the meeting with Suga at the White House summit as "productive."

    Biden also added that the countries will increase cooperation on 5G telecommunications, supply chains for semiconductors, quantum computing, and artificial intelligence.

    "We're going to work together across a range of fields, from promoting secure and reliable 5G networks, to increasing our cooperation on supply chains for critical sectors like semiconductors, to driving joint research in areas like AI [artificial intelligence], genomics, quantum computing and much more," Biden said on Friday.

    In his turn, Prime Minister Suga said in a press briefing that the US and Japan both agree on the importance of stability in the Taiwan Strait.

    "There is already an agreed recognition of the importance of peace and stability of the Taiwan straits between Japan and the United States which was reaffirmed on this occasion [during the meeting]," Suga said on Friday.

    The US Navy previously stated that the destroyer USS John S. McCain, which passed through the Taiwan Strait last week, was making a "routine transit" and that the US military will continue to fly, sail, and operate anywhere where international law permits. The passage of the US warship caused a strong protest from Beijing.

    Due to the regular sailing of US warships through the Taiwan Strait, China has previously accused the US of undermining peace and stability in the region.

    Despite the fact that the United States, like many other nations, does not accept Taiwan as a sovereign nation and adheres to the "One China" policy, Washington has maintained informal links with the island since ending diplomatic relations in 1979.

    Beijing considers Taiwan to be part of China, but Washington apparently rejects this argument by keeping informal relations with the self-governing island.

    Related:

    Japan Issues Rare Rebuke to Beijing Over South China Sea Claims
    US Makes 'Unofficial' Contacts With Taiwan More Official in Snub to China
    Taiwan Making Arrangements to Receive Ex-US State Secretary Pompeo This Year, Official Says
    Taiwan Launches New 10,000-ton Missile-Wielding Amphibious Transport Ship
    Delegation of Senior Former US Officials Arrives in Taiwan
    Tags:
    US Indo-Pacific Command, Indo-Pacific, Taiwan Travel Act, Taiwan, Taiwan Strait, China, Japan, Biden Administration, Joe Biden, USA, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A vendor poses with the mascots (L-R) Miga and Mukmuk in a shop selling Olympic merchandise in Whistler on 7 February 2010. The two represented spirit of the 2010 Winter Olympics held in Vancouver.
    Ice-Cubes, Animals, and Fantastic Beasts: How Olympic Mascots Have Changed Over the Years
    Forever Wars
    Forever Wars
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse